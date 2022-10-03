 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia sports wagering totals rise in August

Every U.S. state has been allowed to decide its own laws on sports betting since May 2018, when the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, known as PASPA, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. Passed by Congress in 1992, PASPA had blocked state expansion of sports betting, which the high court decided was unconstitutional.

The challenge to PASPA was led by the state of New Jersey, where former Gov. Chris Christie and lawmakers wanted to legalize sports betting at casinos and racetracks. Professional basketball, football, hockey, and baseball leagues as well as college athletics all fought back, claiming sports betting threatened the integrity of their competitions. Eventually, however, the leagues began to acknowledge that rather than PASPA putting a stop to sports betting, it had, in fact, forced it underground where the lucrative trade was dangerously unregulated.

In the year following the Supreme Court decision to overturn PASPA, the states of Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Mississippi, and Arkansas all kicked off legal sports betting.

In 2021, U.S. sports betting revenue is predicted to hit $2.5 billion and grow to $8 billion by 2025. Today, more than a dozen states allow sports betting.

To find the states with the most sports betting jobs, BestOdds analyzed the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ May 2020 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics Report. The report, which contains an exhaustive list that categorizes nearly every job in the United States, was released in Spring 2021. States were ranked by the total number of gambling and sportsbook writers and runners.

Virginia's sports betting totals rose in August – up 56% from the same month in 2021 and 7% compared to July, according to the Virginia Lottery.

In addition, online play of traditional lottery games has now generated more than $2 billion in winnings in just two years.

The vast majority of sports betting in Virginia occurs online with the exception of the Bristol Casino sportsbook, which opened in July, in conjunction with the casino which is the future home of Hard Rock.

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, Virginians wagered $284.6 million through the state’s 13 licensed operators, for an average of $9.18 million per day, according to figures released Saturday.

In August 2021, $182.4 million was wagered through eight licensed operators. July’s total wagering “handle” was $266 million, or $8.6 million per day.

Bettors won a total of $247.7 million and operators reported a 12.99% win percentage, or hold, with adjusted gross revenues of $31.4 million, a nearly 47% increase from July’s total of $21.4 million. That represents a 261.9% increase over August 2021, when operators reported revenues of $8.6 million.

“Consistent with previous predictions, August seems to be the end of the sports betting summer of discontent. There has been a significant month-to-month rise across all figures - wagers, revenue, and collected taxes. It is expected that this growth should continue through the remainder of the year, and increase dramatically as more sports come into season,” according to a statement from BetVirginia.com gaming analyst Dru James.

Sports wagering generated $4.47 million in total taxes in August, with $4.36 million directed to the state’s general fund and nearly $112,000 to the problem gaming treatment and support fund administered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health.

The August total was about 46% higher than July’s $3.06 million in tax revenues and up dramatically from August 2021 when play generated $1.38 million in tax revenues.

"Revenue and collected taxes both have risen over 200% since August 2021, which is indicative of large, but sustainable growth in Virginia's sports betting market overall. For it to be so young, having only launched in January of 2021, it's clear that the market should reach and maintain parity with markets of a similar size with ease in the near future,” James said in the statement from BetVirginia.com.

The Virginia lottery also reported a new milestone as players who play traditional Virginia Lottery games online have won more than $2 billion at valottery.com and through the Virginia Lottery app, according to a written statement.

More than 300,000 unique players have won prizes playing online. The biggest online win so far is a McLean woman, who won $2 million playing Powerball.

The menu includes nationally known games like Mega Millions and Powerball as are more than 60 instant-win games available exclusively online, such as Monopoly Progressive Jackpots and Wheel of Fortune, according to the statement.

“The convenience of playing online has really caught on with Virginia Lottery players as an additional way to play,” Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee said. “Our focus at Lottery is all about ensuring the best customer experience possible, translating to more sales and profits for our beneficiary – K-12 public education. Online sales are contributing to both of those goals. ”

dmcgee@bristolnews.com

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

