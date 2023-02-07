ABINGDON, Va. — Adam Tolbert, the newest appointee to the Virginia Lottery Board, is looking forward to participating in his first meeting in April.

Tolbert, of Saltville, was appointed to the board Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He may be the first resident of far Southwest Virginia to gain a seat at the table for the agency which oversees all lottery gaming activities, sports betting and casino gaming in Virginia.

Tolbert, senior director of administration at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, applied about a year ago and was offered the seat about 10 days ago.

“Based on my research, it appears it’s been quite some time or maybe I’m the first person ever to be appointed to the Lottery Board from this area in Southwest Virginia. It seems like Roanoke may have been the furthest west point in the past,” he said.

“I think a Southwest Virginia perspective is important in all of our state government in Virginia. To have input and viewpoints from a diverse constituency — including people from all over the Commonwealth,” Tolbert said. “It will be good for Southwest Virginia to have a voice at the table when the Lottery Board meets.”

The board convenes four times annually. It met in late January and is scheduled to meet again April 26.

“The lottery is a very front-and-center state agency. It raises a lot of revenue, especially for public education,” Tolbert said Tuesday. “And in the last couple years its task has been expanded to regulate casino gaming and sports betting. And, of course, in Bristol we have the first licensed and open casino – which is neat for this area.”

In Fiscal 2021-22, the Virginia Lottery reported sales of more than $3.75 billion, which generated more than $779 million for public education. Sports gaming, which became legal in 2021, generates millions each month in state tax revenues and casino gaming generates millions of dollars for the state and localities.

A 2022 Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission study proposed the lottery take over administration of all gaming in Virginia, including charitable gaming, historic horse racing and — potentially — skill machines depending on the outcome of a lawsuit and future action by the General Assembly.

“That will be a decision for the General Assembly to decide — if the Lottery would be tasked with regulating other gaming in Virginia. It will be interesting to see what comes out of that,” Tolbert said.