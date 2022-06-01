 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Lots of summer sounds in the Tri-Cities this weekend

Sound of Summer
Photo Contributed

As summer concert series kick off and the festival season gets into full swing, the Tri-Cities has plenty of live music options to choose from. Here are four ways to catch some outstanding live music in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Border Bash returns to State Street in Bristol for its 22nd year Friday at 6 p.m. Folk/reggae band The Soulamanders of Johnson City open things up at 6:30 p.m., followed by Americana group Buffalo Rose of Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Held at the Downtown Center located at 810 State St., Border Bash is a free, family-friendly summer concert series that is hosted by Believe in Bristol and includes kids activities and food vendors.

Twilight Alive begins its summer concert series in Kingsport on Friday at 7 p.m. with Journey tribute band Departure. The free concerts are held on the 100 block of Broad Street. No coolers are allowed; however, beer is available for purchase on the street. Concerts are held on Friday nights throughout the summer, and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.

Blue Plum Festival, a free two-day event with a sizable music lineup on two stages, will be held in Johnson City on Friday and Saturday. Friday night’s headliners include touring rock bands Mo Lowda & the Humble of Philadelphia at 8:30 p.m. and The Vegabonds of Nashville at 10 p.m. Saturday’s headliners include folk-rock act Drivin N Cryin of Atlanta at 8 p.m. and alternative group Wilderado of Oklahoma at 9:30 p.m. Local acts Donnie and the Dry Heavers (8 p.m. Friday) of Kingsport and Fritz & Co. (5:30 p.m. Saturday) of Abingdon are also set to perform. In addition to music, the festival stretching from Founders Park to King Commons Park, includes vendors, a wellness area, Ferris wheel, kids zone and more.

Sounds of Summer celebrates its 25th anniversary of free summer concerts in Bristol Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Center by the Country Music Mural. Bristol bluegrass band Breaking Tradition opens the night up for country music trio Texas Hill (Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James). Sounds of Summer continues Tuesdays and Thursdays through August. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs. Food will also be available from local vendors.

