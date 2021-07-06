Like the beloved country star she plays, Barter actress Kim Morgan Dean has found her community

“Barter artists warned me there would come a time when I’d swallow a bug, and it finally happened,” said Dean. “That’s just one of the quirky little things that would never happen inside a theater. But we’re having a full experience out there.”

She thought it would take a while to get used to hearing no clapping from the audience during the shows.

Instead, audience members flash their vehicle lights and honk their horns during the performances to express their praise and appreciation.

“The first time I acted in front of cars, I felt like Springsteen at Central Park. There’s something about being in front of this acreage full of people leaning on horns and flashing lights. I’m like, ‘Is this how Beyoncé feels all the time?’”

Feels like family

Dean describes her work in the repertory theater as “the golden fleece of theater jobs.”

“I work with people who feel like family, and I get to do what I love. That’s pretty gratifying.”

Dean’s performance in “Always … Patsy Cline” has inspired her to appreciate the things that also were important to Cline.