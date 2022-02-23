Kingsport songwriter is a 'Happy Man' after winning contest

JOHNSON CITY – Life sweetens with a song.

That certainly happened Tuesday night at the Down Home in Johnson City.

Fifteen songwriters performed one original song each. The 15 performers competed during one of six statewide showcase rounds of Tennessee Songwriters Week 2022. Before a sold-out crowd, the songsmiths squared off with the song that earned them advancement during qualifying rounds earlier this month.

A panel of three judges hunkered to the right in the back of the Down Home. Officials from the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development sat around a table in the back to the left. Down Home proprietor Ed Snodderly served as the emcee for the evening.

“Honoring the song is a way to bring people together,” Snodderly, a longtime and accomplished songwriter in his own right, said.

A new Taylor guitar sat on the stage, propped in the corner as one of the gifts to the night’s winner. The victor also received a year’s membership in Nashville Songwriters’ Association International. Best of all, the winner earned an opportunity to perform at the legendary Bluebird Café in Nashville Sunday, March 20.

“We get to hear young songwriters who are trying to write a new future for themselves.” Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development, said.

Aubrey Rose, of Flintstone, Georgia, performed first. She performed her song, “Daughter.” Logan Fritz, one of four to advance in the qualifying round staged at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, came next.

“This is the stage (late singer-songwriter) Townes Van Zandt played on,” Fritz of Abingdon said. “So I’m honored to be here.”

A longtime figure in the Bristol music scene, Fritz performed an impassioned and personal “Pickin’ Up the Pieces.”

Sammy Guns followed with a ballad about a dog, “Hardwood Floors.” Elizabethton’s Jared Bentley, who fronts longtime local band Big Son, performed “Now I’m Found.”

“I wrote the song probably five years ago. I tried to sing if here two years ago in the Songwriters’ qualifying round, and I lost my voice,” Bentley said backstage moments before the competition began. “I’m just happy to be a part of this event.”

Noah Spencer of Richlands, as well as Travis David, Caleb Bailey, Erin Dalton, Travis White, Dobyns Bennett High School Spanish teacher Sarah Beth Lovell, Nate Hardin of Elizabethton, Ari Silver, Bryan Howell of Johnson City, and Josh Dean of Elizabethton, performed with passion and aplomb.

But they did not win.

Chancellor Lawson, 25, of Kingsport, won. He played “Happy Man,” a song he wrote for his girlfriend. He advanced to Tuesday’s round by being one of four winners during the qualifying round staged on Feb. 1 at the Model City Tap House in Kingsport.

“The first two times I tried to do this, including in 2019, I didn’t make it past the qualifying round,” Lawson, who leads the band Donnie and the Dry Heavers, said. “I’m very surprised. I’m a little shocked. It feels great for so much hard work to pay off.”

Lawson owns a deep connection to music history.

“My grandfather was Red Kirk,” he said.

A native of Knoxville, the late Red Kirk recorded for Mercury Records during the 1940s and ‘50s. Among his high-profile past, he performed on occasion at the fabled Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“My grandfather said if you don’t have any nerves before a show you probably shouldn’t be doing it.,” Lawson said after the show seated near a wall adorned with signed photos of such past Down Home performers as blues legend John Lee Hooker and Billy Joe Shaver.

Lawson wore a Mama Tried Motorcycles T-shirt, an allusion to one of country music’s greatest songs ever written by the late Merle Haggard, long known as the poet of the common man. He also punctuated the moments after the win with a wide and resilient smile.

As one of six statewide winners, Lawson will perform Sunday, March 20 at the historic Bluebird Café in Nashville. It’s a site that helped launch the superstar career of Garth Brooks.

“It’s a beautiful thing making music and people enjoying it,” Lawson said.

