Just Another Night to stream 'Just Another Christmas in East Tennessee,' a benefit concert for Hope House

“This has been the craziest year of our lives,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if I could have gotten through this without music at home.”

In keeping with the season, an occasional Christmas song may emerge during Sunday’s show. Buy entry and tune in. Requests are encouraged, particularly when attached to a tip.

“I’ll probably do a rousing rendition of ‘Santa Looked a Lot like Daddy,’” Mychals said. “We all just jump in. Most of our show is improvisation. Benny plays harmonica. Quentin plays guitar and mandolin. Jeff and I play guitar.”

But for a seasonal nugget or two during Sunday’s Christmas program, the vast bulk of Just Another Night’s show features their original material. They’re songwriters, each man a spigot from whom songs pour like leaky faucets.

“We’re writing so much that we have three or four new songs with every show,” Mychals said. “We’re doing these shows as a way to get them out.”

Listen for Mychals’ autobiographical “Miners and Shiners” and perhaps Lane’s ribald “She’s Been Drinking More Since She Met Me.” Songs drip with occasional humor and frequent homage. Some bear sadness like an open wound, others simple observations of not-so-simple moments and people in time.