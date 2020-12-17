Just Another Night to stream 'Just Another Christmas in East Tennessee,' a benefit concert for Hope House

Four songwriting buddies meet on Monday nights to swap songs, sip beer and tell a few tall whoppers.
From that and the pandemic came Just Another Night, a group that features the four songsters who perform via livestreams.
That morphed into Just Another Christmas in East Tennessee. Slated to benefit Hope House, Just Another Night streams live from Murphy’s Automotive in Kingsport on 5:30 p.m. Sunday. For but $10, viewers receive an invitation to access a link to the group’s private Facebook Live page to watch the event.
“Part of the proceeds will go to Hope House,” said Justin Mychals, one-fourth of Just Another Night. “We’re asking for tips and donations during the show. Three businesses will match whatever we give. If we raise $1,000, then the donation becomes $2,000.”
Hope House Kingsport serves as a crisis pregnancy ministry. They exist as a residential facility and family life center.
Just Another Night comprises of Mychals, Jeff Lane, Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton. Veteran musicians all, each man highlights a distinct style. For instance, Mychals brands as Appalachian mountain soul.
“I have music ADD,” said Lane, whose past includes leading such bands as Hundred Acres. “I flip around to blues or rock or whatever. Justin is one of the best branded artists I know.”
Horton, who played guitar in Hundred Acres as well as for Annie Robinette, leans country. Wilson, long known as a dynamic stage performer, embraces heartland rock.
Cobbled from the region’s tight knit music community, Just Another Night may well have never happened had COVID-19 never happened. Typically much too busy as individual performers to make such a thing as Just Another Night a regular group, the pandemic gave them literal pause and time enough to tinker.
“Without the livestreams, this group would never have happened,” Mychals said. “When COVID hit, I saw it as an opportunity.”
So each Monday night, the quartet met. Then as now, they’re apt to pop a top on a can of beer, sit in semicircle fashion, and trade songs. It’s low-key yet essential stuff.
“This has been the craziest year of our lives,” Wilson said. “I don’t know if I could have gotten through this without music at home.”
In keeping with the season, an occasional Christmas song may emerge during Sunday’s show. Buy entry and tune in. Requests are encouraged, particularly when attached to a tip.
“I’ll probably do a rousing rendition of ‘Santa Looked a Lot like Daddy,’” Mychals said. “We all just jump in. Most of our show is improvisation. Benny plays harmonica. Quentin plays guitar and mandolin. Jeff and I play guitar.”
But for a seasonal nugget or two during Sunday’s Christmas program, the vast bulk of Just Another Night’s show features their original material. They’re songwriters, each man a spigot from whom songs pour like leaky faucets.
“We’re writing so much that we have three or four new songs with every show,” Mychals said. “We’re doing these shows as a way to get them out.”
Listen for Mychals’ autobiographical “Miners and Shiners” and perhaps Lane’s ribald “She’s Been Drinking More Since She Met Me.” Songs drip with occasional humor and frequent homage. Some bear sadness like an open wound, others simple observations of not-so-simple moments and people in time.
“In my music, you’ll hear little lessons of life that I’ve learned,” Lane said. “You know, I’ve gotten really addicted to live streams. People need a break from sadness. Some people work from home every day and hardly ever leave. We’re trying to provide people a break.”
Just Another Night offer four distinct pages from Appalachia. Personalities different, they’re joined at the hip through the power of music.
“We’ve had people watch from as far away as British Columbia, The Netherlands and California,” Mychals said. “I honestly think this is a must-see show.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
