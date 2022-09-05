Junior Brown bring unique style to Rhythm & Roots

With the line, “I got a star on my car and one on my chest,” America welcomed Junior Brown into its country-loving hearts.

Brown sang it when he first appeared in Bristol for the Fifth Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. For an eager Rhythm & Roots audience, he rang the siren again the next year.

Fifteen years later, listen for Brown’s baritone on “Highway Patrol” and more on Sunday, Sept. 11 in downtown Bristol. He’ll be on the Piedmont Stage during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

“It’s my signature song,” Brown of “Highway Patrol” said by phone from his home in Branson, Missouri.

Red Simpson co-wrote “Highway Patrol.” His record of the song peaked at number 39 in 1966. Brown’s rendition of the song didn’t fare much better on radio airplay in the summer of 1995, but the video for the song was a hit.

“He was a good pal,” Brown said of Simpson, who was part of country music’s fabled Bakersfield Sound. “It did really well for me.”

By then, Brown signed with Nashville’s Curb Records. His 1990 album, “12 Shades of Brown” with such throwback tunes as “My Baby Don’t Dance to Nothing but Ernest Tubb,” appealed to fans of traditional country music.

Brown came in at the tail end of the New Traditionalist era of country music. During the early-to-mid 1980s, such names as Dwight Yoakam, Randy Travis, and Ricky Skaggs became stars in country with a twangy, pedal-steel heavy brand of country music.

“It was catching on pretty good,” Brown said. “Ricky Skaggs, Randy Travis and Dwight Yoakam opened the door to a more traditional side of country music, but at that time there wasn’t anybody going honky-tonk country of the 1960s and ‘70s.”

That was and remains Brown’s signature. His look – conservative suits, cowboy hat, skinny ties, recalled that of honky-tonk king Ernest Tubb. Likewise, Brown’s deeply resonant and characteristic voice appealed to those who adored Tubb.

“There was a curiosity with ’12 Shades of Brown,’” Brown said. “It is pretty straightforward. I think Nashville was ready for that, but radio stations were not. Nobody knew where to put me, but Mike Curb stuck with me for several albums.”

By then, Brown had been playing music for several decades. He most certainly was not an overnight sensation.

“I was a late bloomer,” Brown said.

For instance, long before “Highway Patrol” cemented him as a country star on the rise, Brown toured on occasion as part of Asleep at the Wheel. He was never a member, but his prowess on steel guitar and guitar served him well.

“I filled in a little bit, played a couple of runs with Asleep at the Wheel,” Brown said. “Austin was a real hodgepodge of stuff back then, with Willie Nelson ahead of it all.”

At the time, about 1974 or so, Brown was part of Austin’s Last Mile Ramblers. They recorded an album in 1974, “While They Last,” which has long since gone out of print. In those days, Brown was developing the sound that would become his.

“The Last Mile Ramblers were a little group that played some bluegrass and country,” Brown said. “I got with them in ’72 or ’73. It was pretty fun back in those days.”

A decade later, Brown invented what he named the guit-steel. A double-neck guitar, it pairs a six-string electric guitar with a steel guitar, the latter of which is typically played while sitting down. Brown, whose prowess on both, wanted to play both while standing up. The instrument has become essential to his style of country.

“It gave me my own little wrinkle,” Brown said. “People need that. It turned out to be a useful tool on stage.”

Five years later, Brown and his guit-steel issued “12 Shades of Brown,” his breakthrough, in 1990. That earned him his deal with Curb Records, which led to four albums from 1993’s “Guit With It,” 1996’s “Semi Crazy,” 1998’s “Long Walk Back,” and 2001’s “Mixed Bag.”

“I felt that I had to have my music heard, my songs recognized. I sort of scratched that itch. It’s something I could build on for the rest of my life.”

Brown’s done exactly that. Other than a pair of albums on the Telarc label, for the past decade he’s recorded and released albums on his own imprint. His latest, “His & Hers,” a duet album with his wife Tanya Rae Brown, came out last year.

“I get to do it my way,” Brown said. “I get to produce everything. I’ve gotten to work with some of the greats along the way – George Jones, Ray Price, Hank Thompson. They will be around long after I’m gone.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.