Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents romantic musical showcase

Grab your lover, friend, spouse or significant other — or come solo — and celebrate Valentine’s weekend with an outdoor showcase by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre. Bundle up and join the fun at the International Storytelling Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 and 5 p.m.

“We want to provide a fun celebration of the season for our community,” said JRT artistic director Jennifer Bernhardt. “I think it’s really important for love to be at the forefront of our focus — not just romantic love, but to show love and kindness to everyone.”

Cast members will perform both romantic and not-so-romantic songs from shows the theater plans to open later this year. Details will be announced at the event. There will also be a collection bin for nonperishable foods for the Jonesborough Food Pantry and a donation jar for the JRT. Concessions will also be sold.

“A Little Romance” is in conjunction with the Chocolate Fest in downtown Jonesborough, so dress warmly, wear your mask and participate in the Valentine’s fun. You may bring a chair or just find a place to stand (please socially distance) and enjoy the JRT entertainment.