Join Fourth of July celebrations around the region this week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — LampLight Theatre is hosting a brand-new patriotic tribute this year. “Good Ol’ USA” will honor the message of freedom with music classics, dance and comedy.
This is the 16th Annual Americana show that LampLight has produced. These patriotic extravaganzas have become a favorite for patrons and performers alike. “The greatest joy in performing in our patriotic show is the unity we share in our freedom, liberty and faith,” says producer/director Billy Wayne.
“Good Ol’ USA” will be a salute to those who have served or are currently serving the country. Songs will include country music patriotic hits such as “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue,” and “All American Girl.” The show will honor different branches of the military and pay respect to military heroes. This year will include a tribute to fallen soldiers with “See You Again.” In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, LampLight Theatre will also perform a special tribute to New York.
Join Billy Wayne and a multitalented cast of singers, musicians, comedians and dancers as they celebrate the heritage of America.
Performances of “Good Ol’ USA” will be June 25-27, July 2-3 and July 9-11, Fridays through Sundays at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour prior to all performances. A BBQ dinner option is also available on July 9 at 6 p.m. Dinner theater is $30 for adults and $22 for students. Reservations are required for the dinner option.
In appreciation to all veterans, active duty and reserve military, police officers and first responders, LampLight Theatre will offer free admission for them and their families. (ID may be requested, and free tickets do not apply to the dinner theater show.)
For reservations and more information, please contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.
ABINGDON FIREWORKS: Abingdon, Va. Saturday, July 3, 9:45 p.m., Latture Field, 425 W. Main St. Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks in Abingdon’s Latture Field. Before the festivities, you can ride bikes on the Virginia Creeper Trail, grab lunch and dinner at local restaurants, shop at unique merchants and enjoy a sweet treat from one of Abingdon’s many dessert shops. Grab a spot before dark to watch the fireworks.
MARION’S ‘RED, WHITE AND BLUEGRASS’ CONCERT, PICNIC AND CAR SHOW: Marion, Va. Sunday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverbend Park. The town of Marion will celebrate the Fourth of July with music, food, cars and more. A concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverbend Park will feature Valley Grass and Cabin Creek, two celebrated bluegrass bands. Food trucks normally set up at King Bridge Food Park will relocate to Riverbend Park to offer hot dogs, sno cones, nachos and more. Food City will also offer free watermelon slices right after lunch while supplies last. Marion Downtown is also teaming up with Automotive Connection for the inaugural Independence Day Car Show. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and costs $20. Trophies will be awarded to the Top Twenty, Participant’s Choice and Best in Show. Riverbend Park is located near Holston Hills Community Golf Course at the intersection of South Main and Country Club Drive.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN STORYTELLERS’ ‘THE RED, WHITE AND BLUE’: Virtual concert (Zoom). Monday, June 28, 7 p.m. A free storytelling concert sponsored by the Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association will air this week during a live Zoom meeting. The room will open at 6:45 p.m. and begin at 7 p.m. The event is hosted by Jean Davidson and includes three talented storytellers: Millie Sieber, Roland Morte and Jim Eastin. To access the concert, visit www.smokymountains.org/upcoming-events.html and click the Zoom link provided. The meeting ID is 867 8103 8086 and passcode 801240.
JONESBOROUGH DAYS FESTIVAL: MOONPIE EATING CONTEST - Jonesborough, Tenn. Saturday, July 3, 4 p.m., Washington County (Tennessee) Courthouse, 100 E. Main St. The third annual MoonPie Eating Contest in downtown Jonesborough will take place at 4 p.m. (registration at 3:30 p.m.) on Saturday. The event will be broken into three age categories: 8 and under, 9 to 15 and adult. Contestants will be challenged to see who can finish their MoonPies the fastest, and contestant space is limited, so arrive early. Winners of each category will receive free MoonPies for a year. WATERMELON SOCIAL - Jonesborough, Tenn. Sunday, July 4, 2 p.m., Washington County (Tennessee) Courthouse, 100 E. Main St. On the Fourth of July, Jonesborough will host a watermelon social while supplies last at 2 p.m. in front of the courthouse. Watermelon will be provided by Ingles Market. ARTIFACT FIND - Jonesborough, Tenn. Saturday, July 3 - Sunday, July 4, Jonesborough History Museum, 117 Boone St. Festivalgoers to Jonesborough Days can participate in an artifact scavenger hunt at the Jonesborough History Museum throughout the weekend. Attendees will travel through town (and through time) to find six artifacts related to Jonesborough Days past. Pick up scavenger hunt cards at the Chester Inn Museum or Visitors Center, collect the signatures on each artifact, and turn the completed cards in at the Chester Inn Museum. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket. For more information, visit www.jonesboroughdays.com or Jonesborough Days on Facebook.