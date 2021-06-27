Join Fourth of July celebrations around the region this week

JONESBOROUGH DAYS FESTIVAL: MOONPIE EATING CONTEST - Jonesborough, Tenn. Saturday, July 3, 4 p.m., Washington County (Tennessee) Courthouse, 100 E. Main St. The third annual MoonPie Eating Contest in downtown Jonesborough will take place at 4 p.m. (registration at 3:30 p.m.) on Saturday. The event will be broken into three age categories: 8 and under, 9 to 15 and adult. Contestants will be challenged to see who can finish their MoonPies the fastest, and contestant space is limited, so arrive early. Winners of each category will receive free MoonPies for a year. WATERMELON SOCIAL - Jonesborough, Tenn. Sunday, July 4, 2 p.m., Washington County (Tennessee) Courthouse, 100 E. Main St. On the Fourth of July, Jonesborough will host a watermelon social while supplies last at 2 p.m. in front of the courthouse. Watermelon will be provided by Ingles Market. ARTIFACT FIND - Jonesborough, Tenn. Saturday, July 3 - Sunday, July 4, Jonesborough History Museum, 117 Boone St. Festivalgoers to Jonesborough Days can participate in an artifact scavenger hunt at the Jonesborough History Museum throughout the weekend. Attendees will travel through town (and through time) to find six artifacts related to Jonesborough Days past. Pick up scavenger hunt cards at the Chester Inn Museum or Visitors Center, collect the signatures on each artifact, and turn the completed cards in at the Chester Inn Museum. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket. For more information, visit www.jonesboroughdays.com or Jonesborough Days on Facebook.