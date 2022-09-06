If Dallas Wayne wasn't playing at Rhythm & Roots, he would go anyway

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment #9” awaits a quarter in the jukebox downstairs in the home of Dallas Wayne. Six records from Johnny Bush await the same fate.

Meanwhile, Wayne sat upstairs in his studio. Gleamingly buoyant, Henderson guitar in hand, he sang “She,” which years ago competed with a Bruce Springsteen song in Finland.

Witness Wayne’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion maiden voyage during its 21st installment on Saturday, Sept. 10. Accompanied by his guitar-playing pal Redd Volkaert, Wayne will grace the Paramount Bristol stage at 3:30 p.m.

“After seeing what it’s like, I am really proud of being a part of this community,” Wayne said. “Playing Rhythm & Roots seems like a natural thing to me.”

Wayne, his wife and their beloved dog Clementine moved to Bristol from Austin, Texas, about two years ago. Country music fans know Wayne well as one of, if not the most popular country music radio personality in America. He hosts a daily show on Sirius/XM channel Willie’s Roadhouse. His show emanates from the studio in which he sat Monday afternoon.

Last year, Wayne visited Rhythm & Roots for the first time. He did not perform, but he witnessed all three days and nights of the spectacular displays of music and culture first hand.

“Last year, I wanted to see John Anderson on Friday,” Wayne said as a Willie Nelson doll looked on from atop a collection of CDs. “Had a great night.”

Duly impressed, Wayne returned on Saturday and Sunday.

“There’s always somebody great to see,” Wayne, whose latest album, “Coldwater, Tennessee,” was issued in April, said. “It’s so well run. Rhythm & Roots is a hell of a calling card for Bristol.”

Wayne joins a lineup that includes co-headliners country legend Tanya Tucker on Friday, JJ Grey & Mofro from the indie rock world on Saturday, and country vet Rosanne Cash on Sunday.

“The population will probably double this weekend,” Wayne said. “Plus, you can actually walk into a restaurant during the festival and eat or buy something from one of the shops, who are open.”

Nowadays, Wayne’s star displays most prominently as a national radio personality. However, he’s played country music since his teenage years back home in his native Missouri.

On Monday’s Labor Day during his radio show on Willie’s Roadhouse, Wayne asked listeners about their first job.

“I realized that I’ve had three really short jobs in my life that aren’t involved in music,” he said. “I worked in a pharmacy in high school. That was my first job. Then I worked in a grocery store when I was 15. I painted houses for about three weeks. That’s it. Since I was 16, I’ve worked in music. I’ve done that my entire life.”

A guitar player and singer, Wayne moved to Nashville in 1975 before he turned 20. He quickly found work as a demo singer, and performing in such downtown bars and honky-tonks as The Wheel and the world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge on Broadway.

“I came to Nashville to play bluegrass,” Wayne said. “I realized that bluegrass musicians only worked in summer. So, I bought an electric guitar. Back then, the Opry had moved out of the Ryman. Linebaugh’s, Tootsie’s, The Wheel, there were bars to play in down there. They were alive with music in downtown Nashville.”

Within 20 years, Wayne had graduated to opening for country supergroup The Highwaymen. In Finland, where he lived for four years during the mid-to-late 1990s, Wayne recorded a stack of albums and toured frequently throughout Europe.

“I opened for The Highwaymen in Finland,” Wayne said. “That was the first time I ever sat down and talked with Willie Nelson. The most played song I’ve ever had was in Finland. It was written by a Finnish songwriter.”

Wayne with his Wayne Henderson-handmade guitar in hand, played “She” on Monday.

“That was the number-two song behind Bruce Springsteen in Finland,” he said.

A quick check of Wayne’s setlist for Saturday at Rhythm & Roots did not reveal “She.” However, fans can look for him to do about three-quarters of his new album, the stone cold country “Coldwater, Tennessee.”

Since his early days in Missouri, the ever-affable Wayne has lived in Nashville, Chicago, Finland, San Francisco, Austin, and Bristol. He swears he will never live in another town, that he and his wife have found the place where they’re meant to live.

Wayne simply adores Bristol. You may see him in the aisles of Food City. Could be he’ll sit beside you during a local concert, as he did last month at The Cameo to see the Oak Ridge Boys.

Or you just may cross paths with him at Rhythm & Roots. See him in the crowd, see him on stage. From Dallas Wayne and a lifetime of music learned and made, hear country with a capital C.

“If I weren’t playing,” Wayne said as he picked up his Henderson to pick one, “I’d still go.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.