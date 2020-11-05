Grundy native Kris Rowdy & the Hellbilly Band prowls into 423 Social in Bristol

Meanwhile, Rowdy’s “Our Own” struck some chords on the internet. He said that in addition to domestic success, airplay generated overseas includes such locales as Australia and France.

“Surprising, humbling and mind-blowing,” Rowdy said. “I definitely didn’t know that it would take off that fast. I sent it out throughout internet radio. By the second week, it was No. 1 at Southern Country Radio.”

Not bad for a song penned in the lobby of a hotel in Music City.

“I wrote ‘Our Own’ about homeless veterans,” Rowdy said. “When I first went to Nashville, I noticed quite a few homeless people there. It weighed on me. In the lobby of the hotel, they had a baby grand piano. I sat down and wrote that song, which became my first single. It worked out pretty well.”

Stylistically, Rowdy covers reasonably widespread terrain. “Our Own” encompasses near-pop balladry territory while “Hellbilly,” which he says will be the title of his new album, clocks in as a hick-hop tune. For the uninitiated, hick-hop melds rock-edged country boy elements with hard beat hip-hop rhythms and rapping.

“I write what I feel,” Rowdy said. “Sometimes I write melodic ballads at the piano. Sometimes I write rowdy songs to dance to.”