Grundy native Kris Rowdy & the Hellbilly Band prowls into 423 Social in Bristol

From a file marked “It’s Never Too Late,” comes the story of Kris Rowdy.
A Grundy native, the 46-year-old recently scored an independent hit after a recent return to music.
Experience Kris Rowdy & the Hellbilly Band either today or Nov. 12 at 423 Social in Bristol, Tennessee. Scheduled for tonight, a potential COVID-19 positive test may delay the show to next Thursday, Rowdy said. Either way, the country rocker’s jazzed.
“I’m really looking forward to the show,” said Rowdy, of Elizabethton. “To me, 423 is the Super Bowl of Bristol. It’s on my bucket list to play. It’s like a double hometown show.”
Born in Grundy, Rowdy said he spent about half his childhood and life henceforth in Northeast Tennessee. From about the age of 16, he’s written songs, about 70 or 80 of them.
“If you want something bad enough, go for it,” Rowdy said. “I hid that for a long time. Take a chance. You can’t go wrong by taking a chance.”
So Rowdy’s taking a chance on himself. To the tune of a new album forthcoming, which he said is nearly completed, a flurry of singles recently issued indicate the album’s sonic direction.
“I hope to have the album out by the first of the new year,” he said during a recent afternoon while standing onstage at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
Meanwhile, Rowdy’s “Our Own” struck some chords on the internet. He said that in addition to domestic success, airplay generated overseas includes such locales as Australia and France.
“Surprising, humbling and mind-blowing,” Rowdy said. “I definitely didn’t know that it would take off that fast. I sent it out throughout internet radio. By the second week, it was No. 1 at Southern Country Radio.”
Not bad for a song penned in the lobby of a hotel in Music City.
“I wrote ‘Our Own’ about homeless veterans,” Rowdy said. “When I first went to Nashville, I noticed quite a few homeless people there. It weighed on me. In the lobby of the hotel, they had a baby grand piano. I sat down and wrote that song, which became my first single. It worked out pretty well.”
Stylistically, Rowdy covers reasonably widespread terrain. “Our Own” encompasses near-pop balladry territory while “Hellbilly,” which he says will be the title of his new album, clocks in as a hick-hop tune. For the uninitiated, hick-hop melds rock-edged country boy elements with hard beat hip-hop rhythms and rapping.
“I write what I feel,” Rowdy said. “Sometimes I write melodic ballads at the piano. Sometimes I write rowdy songs to dance to.”
Whichever route he navigates, Rowdy draws from himself. When he’s loud, that’s the hellbilly in full Southern Appalachian country boy bloom. When he’s pensive, that’s the fellow as perhaps even few of his longtime friends know.
“I met Charlie Daniels in Nashville one time,” he said. “He asked me if I was a musician. I told him I was and asked him for advice. He told me that the two biggest things to remember is to be yourself and to write from the heart. That’s what I do.”
That’s Kris Rowdy. An unrepentant rocker cut from the cloth of a country boy who has lived a lot, Rowdy’s songs reflect where he’s been, where he’s at and who he intends to become.
Listen close: Kris Rowdy, country-rocker on the prowl, is already there.
“I’m country born, Southern bred, but American by the grace of God,” Rowdy said. “If my songs make a difference in someone’s life, touch people, that would make me feel like a star.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
