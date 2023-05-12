An exhibition beginning in October will celebrate artists across the region by showcasing works in all media.

And the William King Museum of Art is continuing its call for artists to participate this biennial exhibition, “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands.”

The call is open to artists working in any media: painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textiles, mixed media, video, or performance art in Southwest Virginia, Northeast Tennessee, Western

North Carolina, Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

A release from the museum said the exhibition of new works “celebrates the diversity of regional artistic talent” and “highlights the continuing artistic vision of individuals in our region.”

The deadline for submissions is July 1. Accepted artists will be notified via email by Aug. 1. This exhibition will be guest-curated by Ali Printz, painter, curator, and scholar of art and Appalachian regionalism. “From These Hills: Contemporary Art in the Southern Appalachian Highlands” is an original WKMA biennial exhibition established in 1993.

To request a prospectus, contact Anna Buchanan, Curator of Contemporary Fine Art & Craft, at

abuchanan@wkmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005 x106, or apply online at williamkingmuseum.org under

“Call for Artists.” Submission fee of $20 is required upon entry.

“From These Hills” 2023 will open at the William King Museum of Art on Oct. 5 and will continue through Feb. 4, 2024.