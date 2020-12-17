Earnest Tube Facebook Live hosts Momma Molasses, Kelsey Rae

Backbreaking challenges call for innovation and often revolution.
Amid vinyl records’ revival and the demise of record store chains, enter Cleveland’s Clint Holley and Dave Polster’s Earnest Tube in downtown Bristol. They make mono records as in days gone by.
Then 2020 dawned with a pandemic at its doorstep. Touring musicians stopped in their tracks. Enter Holley and Earnest Tube with a series of livestreams via Facebook Live. For instance, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Appalachian folk singer Momma Molasses hosts country crooner Kelsey Rae streamed live from The Earnest Tube in Bristol, Virginia.
“This is a good one for sure,” said Holley on Monday by phone from his home in Cleveland. “She’s (Momma Molasses) got some great things cooking.”
On the front burner, Bristol’s Ella Patrick performs as Momma Molasses. The North Carolina native recorded a new album at Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, just as COVID-19 hit. As yet unreleased, she plans to feature a batch of the new songs during Sunday’s virtual event.
“I’ll do three or four of the songs,” said Patrick. “I’ve been doing ‘The Ballad of Fussing and Fighting’ as well as ‘Take Me to the Country,’ ‘C-A-R,’ and ‘The Other Side of Tennessee.’”
They’re ballads and barn-burners, slices and slabs as learned from and piled upon America’s generous plate of folk music. Patrick sings of people and places with verve and respect, characteristics that cling to her songs like babes do their mama’s apron strings.
Furthermore, have a drink on Momma Molasses. She’s partnered with Holley to sell coffee and music in one fell swoop.
“We’re working with Ella on a new project, General Prosperity,” Holley said. “It works with artists to get money into their pockets through sales of merchandise. We’re pairing artists with a consumable product.”
For Patrick, that consumable markets as bags of Poppin’ Up the Clutch! coffee. Buy a bag for $16 online at www.generalprosperityco.com/shop.
“There’s a code on the back of the bag of coffee,” Holley said. “When you scan it, you can see a video of Ella. The song is ‘C-A-R.’”
Rae, a country singer whose style leans into early Patsy Cline terrain, recently moved back into the area from Nashville. She’s appeared on Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time, and she’s booked to perform during next year’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“I definitely hear vintage country from the ’50s when I hear Kelsey Rae sing,” Patrick said. “She also has an Appalachian Americana flavor. Her music has a lot of depth.”
While the show does not brand as either a holiday or Christmas show, given its proximity to Christmas, count on at least a handful of songs tailored to fit the moment. Furthermore, Patrick and Rae aim to perform a duet or two.
“Kelsey and I are going to work out a duet on ‘Blue Christmas,’” Patrick said. “We might do ‘Little Town of Bethlehem,’ too. I am excited! I feel really lucky to be hosting a live stream from The Earnest Tube.”
Watch for free. Soak in the sounds of a pair of independent musicians in a cozy space constructed to exude front porch charm and springtime warmth.
A blanket for the cold, respite for the weary. The Earnest Tube’s live streams embrace and evoke the neighborly touch of its namesake, late country legend Ernest Tubb.
“It’s going to look good. It’s going to sound good,” Patrick said. “There’s something really cool about live streams. People love live music.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!