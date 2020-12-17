Earnest Tube Facebook Live hosts Momma Molasses, Kelsey Rae

“I’ll do three or four of the songs,” said Patrick. “I’ve been doing ‘The Ballad of Fussing and Fighting’ as well as ‘Take Me to the Country,’ ‘C-A-R,’ and ‘The Other Side of Tennessee.’”

They’re ballads and barn-burners, slices and slabs as learned from and piled upon America’s generous plate of folk music. Patrick sings of people and places with verve and respect, characteristics that cling to her songs like babes do their mama’s apron strings.

Furthermore, have a drink on Momma Molasses. She’s partnered with Holley to sell coffee and music in one fell swoop.

“We’re working with Ella on a new project, General Prosperity,” Holley said. “It works with artists to get money into their pockets through sales of merchandise. We’re pairing artists with a consumable product.”

For Patrick, that consumable markets as bags of Poppin’ Up the Clutch! coffee. Buy a bag for $16 online at www.generalprosperityco.com/shop.

“There’s a code on the back of the bag of coffee,” Holley said. “When you scan it, you can see a video of Ella. The song is ‘C-A-R.’”