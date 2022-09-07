Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival

As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity.

Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.

"What we do is we stock up on our groceries, we make sure, we don't want to have to try to really leave the footprint if we don't have to during the festival," Hester said. "Living downtown when it's going on, you have to love the music and the activity, and you know, the music is typically off after midnight."

For Hester and many other store owners, Rhythm & Roots is also a very busy time, work-wise, but it is also a lot of fun.

"It's very rewarding. It's very exhausting, but it is a lot of fun. You know, like I tell my staff, sleep up and rest when you can eat your Wheaties, drink your Red Bull, your Monster energy drinks," Hester said.

Clint Holley, whose apartment downtown is located above his business, The Earnest Tube, moved to Bristol in part because of events such as Rhythm & Roots.

"As long as you're prepared for it and you know, that's one of the reasons people live in a downtown is to be part of events like that, and that's one of the reasons we chose to live downtown is that the excitement level is definitely there. It's something to look forward to," Holley said. "We have friends travel from various locations to stay with us so they can enjoy the festival also."

Holley is looking forward to exploring the multiple small venues that will have smaller acts, as well as the bigger stage acts. He is glad the organizers have been responsive to comments from citizens living downtown.

"Last year, the cleanup was a little weird. But, the festival people have been very responsive to anything that we've talked to them about, and they've made some changes this year," Holley said. "It's a cooperative effort."

Deidre Pendley will be experiencing her first Rhythm & Roots as a downtown Bristol resident. She has already strategically placed her car outside the festival footprint in order for her to be able to go in and out of the festival Saturday.

"I am participating in the national firefighter's stair climb on Saturday morning, so I have to have an escape route," Pendley said. "I have secured an off-the-grid parking spot to get in and out thanks to a business that is just right across from the Michael Waltrip Brewery."

Aside from the venture out on Saturday morning, Pendley is enthusiastic about living right in the middle of Rhythm & Roots.

"I'm very excited to be right in the middle of it. I've been living down there on State Street since May," Pendley said. "I'm just thankful for how organized and forward-thinking the city of Bristol is because there really is nothing like it anywhere. I love the live music and just all the activities that are provided, and Rhythm & Roots may be one you have to pay for, but it's well worth it."

Jessica Barnett, who lives on 6th Street, is excited to see the transformation of Bristol on Thursday and Friday as the city prepares itself for the annual festival of music.

"I live on 6th Street, and I literally walk, you know, just a few feet down, and there's a stage, and so that's pretty cool, what I think's really exciting is when they're getting the stage setup when they're getting all of really downtown set up on Thursday," Barnett said. "Friday morning, early afternoon, you start hearing, you can hear the sound check happening on the stage on Sixth Street, and that's when you know it's here, and it's gonna be a lot of fun."