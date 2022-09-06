Downtown businesses strategize to cater to Rhythm & Roots crowds

Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx of thousands of people for this weekend’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival with very different strategies.

This will be the first Bristol Rhythm and Roots festival for Cheap Thrills Records, whose owner Wyatt Lilly expects a lot of foot traffic into his store, and has plans for the weekend that include in-store deals to a special section in the store for records by musicians who have been a part of Rhythm and Roots, past and present.

"We're going to expand our hours. We're going to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. So, we're expecting a big crowd, a lot of foot traffic and we're going to have extra staff to meet everybody's needs. We have high hopes," Lilly said. "We already have a special (record) section just for Rhythm and Roots artists right here, and we'll have some store specials too, you know, two-for-one deals and maybe some sales on turntables."

State Street restaurants Delta Blues and The Corner will change things up from what they did for the 2021 edition of the festival. Travis Penn, who, alongside Buddy Capps co-owns Delta Blues, explained that last year was a lot of work. They do not plan on having live music at their venue this time around.

"Last year, it just turned out to be, for us, it was a lot," Penn said. "We're not doing any music this year. We did last year. We had like 25 bands, but it was competing with over here just like the noise, I guess, so we just decided not to do that this year and just stick to doing food."

While Delta Blues is focusing on their food, John Griffith, the owner of The Corner, explained they will be focusing their energy on the beer garden that they will be setting up outside of their restaurant. The restaurant will also be offering a limited food menu along with a diverse selection of beers and mixed drinks.

"Last year, we bought a bunch of food, and this year what we've realized is you can eat here 360 days a year. The food trucks are down here once, twice," Griffith said. (The beer garden) is going to be like 1,370 square feet. We'll have six draft beers out there, liquor, and tables and chairs."

On the other hand, there are stores such as Serendipity and Blakely Mitchell Clothing Co. that have, over the years, figured out their own ways to navigate and sell merchandise during Rhythm and Roots.

Sarah Jane Hull, the owner of Serendipity Boutique and Marketplace, is excited for this year's festival. The store will be selling its own Rhythm and Roots-inspired T-shirts, which she designs every year, at their festival booth.

"It's definitely one of the best weekends that we have in the entire year. I mean, people are happy, they're downtown, they're listening to music. So, that spills over to wanting to shop and wanting to experience more of what downtown has to offer," Hull said. "Every year, I design T-shirts that pay homage to our roots of music here in the Tri-Cities, specifically in Bristol."

Hugh Testerman, the owner of Blakely Mitchell Clothing Co., who has participated in every Rhythm and Roots weekend since it began, explained that during the festival, they sell upwards of 140 hats to visitors who seek them out every year.

"We'll do close to 130 140 hats in a day and a half. It's what we do every year. We got people coming from all over the country. First place they come is in here to buy hats, that's what it is, 21 years of it," Testerman said. "Last year was great here. Last year was just crowded enough. People could mingle and look and not be like a bunch of sardines."

One local business whose presence will be missed during this year's Rhythm and Roots festival will be Black Bird Bakery, which will be closed throughout festival weekend due to maintenance reasons.