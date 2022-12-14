Van Marter joins The Bristol Hotel

Chef Jason Van Marter has joined The Bristol Hotel as its new executive chef.

Van Marter’s arrival means the hotel’s onsite restaurants, Vivian’s Table and Lumac Rooftop Bar, will sharpen their cutting-edge menus with innovative food and beverage items.

“Jason’s arrival marks a sea change for The Bristol Hotel,” Sean Copley, general manager of The Bristol Hotel, said. “His style is perfectly aligned with Bristol’s overall character, honoring tradition with a touch of modern flair and innovation. Chef Jason promises to enliven the taste buds of even the most discerning foodie. The Tri-Cities region is fortunate to have his level of talent here.”

Before joining The Bristol Hotel, Van Marter managed and crafted gourmet selections for a wide variety of high-quality resorts and restaurants along the east coast and in Hawaii, including Kona Brewing Company, Hali’imaile General Store, Fat Point Brewing, Saltine Restaurant and Bay Creek Resorts. From 2016 to 2019, Van Marter also owned and operated The Local, an artisan eatery in Cheriton, Virginia.

Van Marter holds an associate’s degree in culinary arts and a bachelor’s in foodservice management, both from Johnson and Wales University in Norfolk, Virginia. Van Marter has also taught classes and conducted cooking demonstrations. Most recently, he was featured in Edible Delmarva and Savor VA.