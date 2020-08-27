Buck, Merle and the Bakersfield country sound

Tennessee Champagne
Drink up.
Elizabethton’s Tennessee Champagne sounds nothing like champagne tastes. Instead, the whiskey-drenched band of rockers invades Capone’s in Johnson City on Friday. Winston-Salem’s Whiskey Foxtrot accompanies the heavy and hairy band on the bill.
They appear and sound as if transported directly from the 1970s. With rock that’s straight, Southern and raw, Tennessee Champagne illustrates guitar-heavy melodies woven with lyrics of home and heart. Originals ranging from “Wicked” to “Thunder in the Mountains” bespeak a band born to speak its mind. Patchwork lyrics cling to the ear, catch in the craw and reverberate amid melodies as memorable as mama’s scratch-made cherry pie.
Summer Sway Streamathon 2020
Step inside from the heat for a weekend full of summer country heat.
Think couches, cocktails and country music when it comes to Summer Sway Streamathon 2020. Yep, it’s music played and streamed live on Facebook. An offshoot of Jessica Northey-Shaw’s Country Music Chat Live, the marathon of music highlights dozens of pop-country practitioners.
To date, more than 40 performers will participate in Summer Sway. Primary among them include veterans Jamie O’Neal and Kristian Bush. Upstarts and newcomers range from groups Temecula Road and Southern Halo to female powerhouses Celeste Kellogg and Jessica Lynn. Ultimately, it’s a showcase. For those who care to peek into the future for a glimpse of pop-country to come, tune in for a taste.
Lillie Mae
Like Gilligan on an island, the year of COVID-19 grounded grand intentions for music prodigy Lillie Mae Rische. She was to have toured as Jack White’s opener this summer, then Robert Plant in the fall.
Nonetheless, Lillie Mae heralds her new Third Man Records album with a concert streamed live from Nashville on Monday, Aug. 31. Issued Aug.16, the Dave Cobb-produced “Other Girls” embraces Mae’s prowess for music variety.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion attendees may recall seeing Lillie Mae in 2017. Back then, she rode her debut solo album, the widely critically hailed “Forever and Then Some,” which Jack White produced. On her latest, Mae incorporates country and folk into folds of rock and pop with such tunes as a plaintive “A Golden Year.” On the road and record or not, Lillie Mae epitomizes music imagined and captivated from realms beyond the norm.
Music Notes
Well, hello, sunshine.
Amid the summer-long cold of COVID-19, this way beams “Hello Sunshine,” a well-timed and welcome ode of warmth from bluegrass’s Merle Monroe. Led by lead singer Tim Raybon and Elizabethton-based banjo picker Daniel Grindstaff, as the group prepares to issue its second album, the Raybon-written “Hello Sunshine” debuts as a single right for the time.
“When he sent me this song it immediately put me in mind of Bakersfield country — Buck Owens and early Merle Haggard,” said Grindstaff. “Both of us love that era of country.”
Grindstaff suggested that Merle Monroe enlist Trey Hensley, who grew up in Jonesborough and cut his musical teeth throughout the Tri-Cities, to play guitar on “Hello Sunshine.”
“One thing you can hear with Trey on the cut is that Bakersfield country influence. He has been a great student of many styles of music including that — such a great player and so versatile,” Grindstaff said. “Both of us being from East Tennessee, I was more than happy to get to finally record with Trey. His lead and rhythm work is second to none.”
Issued on Pinecastle Records, “Hello Sunshine” accompanies topical “God’s Still in Control” as the latest singles from Merle Monroe. To purchase downloads or play streams of the songs, visit www.merlemonroeband.com.
“Tim had a vocal lift in mind, and we did the harmonies on the chorus,” Grindstaff said of the brother-like taut harmonies on “Hello Sunshine.” “As you can tell, that’s where the bluegrass flare comes in. Folks really seem to be enjoying the song, and at the end of the day, that is what matters most to us! We try to record songs that people will enjoy that also [pay] respect to those that paved the way.”
Look for the new album from Merle Monroe either later this year or early in 2021.
Ohio’s Heavy Hours rock the clock to the tune of two entries in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/theheavyhours/dont-walk-away. Co-written with The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, download two versions of The Heavy Hours’ infectious “Don’t Walk Away,” the band’s latest single.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!