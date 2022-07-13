'Born in Bristol' documentary to debut on streaming services

BRISTOL, Va. – “Born in Bristol,” a documentary film about the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings premiers July 30 on Circle Network and Ditty TV.

The premiere coincides with the 95th anniversary of the recordings, which brought Hall of Fame performers the Carter Family from Maces Springs and Mississippian Jimmie Rodgers to the forefront and established an artist royalty compensation model still in use today.

The hour-long documentary-drama includes cinematic reenactments of significant events filmed in the Twin City and interviews with artists Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, Sheryl Crow, Steve Earl, Ashley and Shannon Campbell and Ashley Monroe.

It premiers on July 30 at 10 p.m. on Circle Network and repeats Sunday, July 31 at 1 a.m., with additional airings throughout August, according to a written statement from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. It will also debut on connected devices worldwide on Ditty TV July 30 with repeats in August.

Leah Ross, executive director of development for the Birthplace of Country Music predicted this will spark more interest in the organization and its museum.

“This is an exciting time for us,” Ross said. “Much like when Ken Burns came out with the ‘Country Music’ [film series], people are interested in country music all over the world. It’s exciting. It’s great timing because people are starting to travel again so I would be shocked if we didn’t see a substantial uptick in visitors to our museum.”

The Circle TV showing follows the Grand Ole Opry show on that Saturday night on Circle TV.

“To be on right after the Grand Ole Opry, and know it’s going to be run three more times in August is phenomenal. Hopefully it will not only bring people to the museum, but to our music festival in September,” Ross said.

The film was made in 2015 and 2016 and a premiere event was held at The Pinnacle theaters in August 2017. It has not been shown on any TV network, streaming service or mass media.

“Born in Bristol” relives the pivotal 12 days in 1927 when musicians descended upon the Twin City along the Tennessee-Virginia state line to record for producer/talent scout Ralph Peer. Those recordings came to be known as the Bristol Sessions and later as the “Big Bang” of commercial country music.

Country legend Johnny Cash declared the recordings as the single most important event in country music history.

In 2014, Tennessee Tourism and Virginia Tourism Corporation, in partnership with the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, recreated the Bristol Sessions with the release of “Orthophonic Joy: The 1927 Bristol Sessions Revisited,” featuring new recordings of the original songs by modern-day stars including Country Music Hall of Famers Gill, Harris, Parton, and Stuart.

The film includes never-before-released interviews and musical outtakes from that historic recording.

It takes viewers into the modern-day studio and all the way back to the warehouse as it may have looked nearly 100 years ago when Peer recorded 19 acts.