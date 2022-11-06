 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
The Bookworm Sez

'Well of Souls' sings a banjo's song

  • 0

One dollar.

That’s not a lot of cash when it’s your turn to pick the tunes and you want to hear your song now. Just a buck for the juke box and everybody can enjoy what you’ve chosen. That’s not a lot for four minutes of entertainment, especially when, as in the new book “Well of Souls” by Kristina R. Gaddy, it features your favorite instrument.

Terri Schlichenmeyer

In 1687, the English slave ship, the Benjamin, left the coast of Loango with a cargo of 375 adults and children headed for Jamaica and lives of slavery. Three hundred sixty-nine people arrived but not with much, if anything at all – and yet, says Gaddy, like their fellow slaves in the islands and northward, they brought new “cultures that would become foundational to every colony and country they lived in.”

Shortly after the Benjamin arrived, some noticed that when the slaves had a bit of free time, they spent it dancing and making music, sometimes with a gourd impaled by a stick, a bit of animal skin, and strings to pluck. Though the instruments closely resembled lutes and were called “mbanza” in the Kimbudu language, white men called them “Strum Strumps” and the fascination was such that Strum Strumps were taken to England, and collected.

People are also reading…

The instrument made its way to Martinique, where it was refined with better strings. It went to Barbados, where it was called a bangil. When it arrived in France, it became “the bangeau,” but in America, it was quickly becoming “an uncouth Black-originated instrument of little worth” that slaves used for celebrations and funerals, though whites remained intrigued by it.

“Whenever the instrument had arrived in Louisiana,” says Gaddy, referring to the early 1800s, “it would soon transform again.”

And by the 1840s, it had transformed into an instrument embraced by white performers in New York and elsewhere, in the most ironic of ways: minstrelsy performers loved the banjo.

Though you’ve been warned all your life not to judge a book by its cover, “Well of Souls” absolutely calls for doing so. Let the cover photo be your guide.

As promised by said cover, a “hidden history” of the banjo is in this book. It’s there, going back – way back, more than 300 years as author Kristina R. Gaddy reveals an art-lover’s eye to explain why she focuses on this instrument, why she’s eager to tell the deepest story about it and why it matters.

The thing is that she stopped too soon. Her book, thorough as it is, offers teases for modern-day musicians, but the bulk of it ends just before the Civil War. Readers get a fascinating, lively background of the banjo from a Black history standpoint, but nothing about its influence in the 20th-century or beyond.

Use that as a warning: if you enjoy early American history with a hint of the Islands, “Well of Souls” is the book for you. If you were hoping for a more modern history of the banjo, though, this isn’t the book to pick.

“Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History” by Kristina R. Gaddy c.2022, W.W. Norton $30.00, 284 pages

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Broad swath of discontent

A Broad swath of discontent

PHILADELPHIA — It’s the simple ideas that get you in trouble. Bruce Buschel, an author and Philadelphia native, figured he'd walk the 13-mile length of Broad Street in two days, then write a book about it. Along the way, he'd commune with ghosts from his past, meet some new people, and better understand the place that forged him. The result, "Walking Broad: Looking for the Heart of Brotherly ...

Review: 'Curing Season,' by Kristine Langley Mahler

Review: 'Curing Season,' by Kristine Langley Mahler

NONFICTION: An exquisite, aching memoir of adolescent girlhood. "Curing Season" by Kristine Langley Mahler; West Virginia University Press (192 pages, $21.99) ——— Adolescence is a time of instability, when the tremors of heightened emotions and a changing body shake the ground beneath one's feet. In Kristine Langley Mahler's "Curing Season," that sense of dislocation was heightened by her ...

Review: 'Lark Ascending,' by Silas House

Review: 'Lark Ascending,' by Silas House

Don't Miss "Lark Ascending" by Silas House; Algonquin Books (288 pages, $27) ——— Is it possible to create a hopeful work of art about the end of humanity? In the capable hands of Silas House, the answer is an emphatic yes. "Lark Ascending" begins in America in the near future. The West burns and the fires spread, pushing the teenaged Lark north and east with his family. They join other climate ...

Writer Ross Gay's new book is about finding joy in the face of loss

Writer Ross Gay's new book is about finding joy in the face of loss

After Ross Gay's father was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, Gay, while caring for his dad, made a surprising and gratifying discovery. His old man had freckles. "The reason I got that close to him was because he was dying, but the joy it gave me to find out that he had freckles was a kind of grace," Gay said. "Instead of being purely devastated by his dying, I was flummoxed by his ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller" by John Grisham (Doubleday) ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears talks about her freedoms post-conservatorship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts