We all have something in common with George Apley

“The world is indeed becoming a strange place, and different from the world I used to know, . . .” These words echo my own thoughts, and I’m sure there are many middle-aged and older people who feel the same, but they come from a novel written more than 80 years ago and from a character who lived in the 1800s.

One of my favorite things about reading older literature is seeing how much we have in common with people who lived in very different time periods.

The novel is “The Late George Apley,” by John P. Marquand. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1938, so that’s the main reason I read it. If you’ve been a long-time reader of this column, you know that I own all the Pulitzer winners for fiction, and I’ve been reading a few each year. Of the 95 winners (so far), I still need to read 30 of them.

George Apley is a Bostonian from a reputable family, and his life is bound by the traditions of the family, the society, and the times to which he was born. Aren’t we all? Even though George has advantages that many people don’t, we all can relate to his inability to break free from the long-standing traditions and expectations that bind him to his place in society.

The book recounts George’s life from birth to death in what the subtitle describes as “A Novel in the Form of a Memoir.” I believe this book was given the Pulitzer for the unique approach in which Marquand wrote it – a writer friend of Apley’s tells George’s life story and includes snippets of letters written to and from George to substantiate the story he is telling.

Much of the themes of the novel appear in a letter that George writes to his son, John, as John prepares to attend Harvard. In it, he speaks to the need to befriend others like yourself, to marry someone from the same background as yourself, and to embrace the culture of the place in which you were born. He tells his son: “Do not try to be different from what you are because in the end you find that you cannot be different.”

Agree or disagree with this, but often those who have traveled furthest from home throughout their lives will later return to that hometown to retire and grow old. They do this because they feel it is the place where they most belong.

This novel mirrors George’s life. On the surface, it seems calm and even shallow, but there are depths to the book and to George that suck you under. George is a human, so he is honest, hypocritical, daring, reserved, arrogant, submissive, likeable, unlikable, loyal, disloyal, etc.

His humanness is clear throughout the book, and that’s something else that makes this novel stand out and be worthy of a Pulitzer. It truly seems to be a memoir about a real person, so you forget that you are reading a novel – a work of fiction – and if you are honest, you see pieces of yourself in George Apley.

Marquand wrote this novel as a gentle social satire, and the hypocrisy of Boston’s upper crust society is evident, but I think these “truths” exist everywhere in greater or lesser amounts. Read the book, take a hard look at your own family culture, and decide for yourself.

You may find that even though the world is very different now, you still have as much in common with George Apley as you have in contrast to him.