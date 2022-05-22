 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

The Bookworm Sez: Inspiring heroes of history are the subjects of these great kids' books

  • 0
History Children's Books

“So Much More to Helen!” by Meeg Pincus and illustrated by Caroline Bonne-Müller, “Born Hungry” by Alex Prud’homme and illustrated by Sarah Green, “Jackie and the Mona Lisa” by Debbie Rovin Murphy and illustrated by Jen Bricking and “The Race of the Century” by Neal Bascomb are all children’s books that showcase inspiring people from history. 

 Contributed Photo
The Bookworm: Terri Schlichenmeyer

Terri Schlichenmeyer lives in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books.

You have a very interesting life.

The things you like to do, the people you love, the places you can go, it’s a lot of fun to talk about, isn’t it? You can tell stories about those things, and people like to listen. So why not find out about other people with interesting stories, too?

Chances are you’ve heard all about Helen Keller, who became blind and deaf when she was still almost a baby. But did you know that she was also an activist, a performer and a writer? Yep, and in “So Much More to Helen!” by Meeg Pincus, illustrated by Caroline Bonne-Müller (Sleeping Bear Press, $17.99), young readers ages 5 to 7 will get a good peek inside Keller’s childhood and the times in which she lived, and they’ll see what other awesome things Keller was known for in her long and accomplished life.

Kids who love to eat, and 5- to 8-year-olds who like to help in the kitchen, will surely enjoy “Born Hungry” by Alex Prud’homme, illustrated by Sarah Green (Calkins Creek, $18.99). This biography of Julia Child presents to kids a life of adventure and purpose, explaining how Child went from barely knowing how to “boil water” to becoming a beloved chef after her bold and heroic actions in World War II. Bonus for parents and kids alike: Easy-to-make, yummy recipes are included!

People are also reading…

If art is your thing, or if you love history (or both!), then you’ll want to read “Jackie and the Mona Lisa” by Debbie Rovin Murphy, illustrated by Jen Bricking (Sleeping Bear Press, $17.99). It’s the story of first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who loved beautiful things, including fashion, dance, music, rare pottery, decorating and especially art. During her time at the White House, she wanted everyone to see the most famous painting ever created, and so she arranged to borrow it for a short time. Her story, the tale of the painting and the story of those few weeks that Mona Lisa fever gripped America are all here for 5- to 8-year olds to enjoy.

And for kids ages 12 and up, “The Race of the Century” by Neal Bascomb (Scholastic, $18.99) tells the story of three athletes who set out to accomplish the impossible — or, at least that’s what everyone said about the dream they had. Roger Bannister, John Landy and Wes Santee each had set a goal to run a mile in four minutes, which nobody believed could be done. The year was 1952, the challenge was there for the taking, and one of them would break the record, which, by the way, has been surpassed a lot since then. Still, athletes and kids who love a high-tension biography will want this one.

If these books aren’t quite your child’s thing, be sure to check with your favorite bookseller or librarian for more. They’ll steer you toward stories about people in history, entertainment and sports. They know about kids’ books by chefs, activists, animal lovers and writers. They can help you find exactly what your child will find most interesting.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explore LA’s iconic ’60s film and art scene in new memoir about Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward

Explore LA’s iconic ’60s film and art scene in new memoir about Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward

When Dennis Hopper met Brooke Hayward on a Broadway stage in 1961, you wouldn’t have expected the two actors to connect, get married and help shape the cultural landscape of Los Angeles in the ’60s. Hopper was a wild card, a Method actor who’d made his Hollywood debut in “Rebel Without a Cause,” and at 24 had already earned a reputation as a stubborn maverick determined to be an artist in ...

Novelist Benjamin Myers talks crop circles and climate change in ‘The Perfect Golden Circle’

Novelist Benjamin Myers talks crop circles and climate change in ‘The Perfect Golden Circle’

As night falls during the hot turbulent summer of 1989, two men slip into the darkened fields of England to manufacture strangely inspired artworks that transfix and baffle the nation. The two conspirators, one a former soldier of the Falklands War and the other an eccentric wanderer, devise vast elaborate crop circles in the wheat and the barley, leaving no trace but their designs and ...

Column: How to take a nap while you're awake

Column: How to take a nap while you're awake

In 2006, sleep specialist Sara Mednick wrote an award-winning book, "Take a Nap! Change Your life." Now, 16 years later, she is following it with a how-to guide for re-charging your batteries while you're awake. Mednick, who lives in Kensington, California, is a professor of cognitive science at UC Irvine. She runs a sleep lab there that collects and analyzes data on people's sleep patterns ...

Review: 'An Island,' by Karen Jennings

Review: 'An Island,' by Karen Jennings

It is an awful, uncomfortable yet indisputable truth that we, as societies and individuals, often treat differently those who look or love or sound or worship differently than we do. We don't always become suspicious, but too often we do. We don't always feel threatened, but too often we do. We don't always respond with violence, but too often we do. Sometimes these contrasts come purely from ...

Hit the streets: Jessica Mlinaric’s new book takes readers on a scavenger hunt across 17 Chicago neighborhoods

Hit the streets: Jessica Mlinaric’s new book takes readers on a scavenger hunt across 17 Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO -- Writer and photographer Jessica Mlinaric wants Chicagoans back on the streets. The last time we heard from her, it was 2018 and she was revealing tidbits of Chicago information, like where one can sunbathe on a Lake Michigan shipwreck and where one could ride in one of Chicago’s only manually operated elevators — all details found in her book “Secret Chicago: A Guide to the Weird, ...

Book explores Sandy Hook, Alex Jones, and why modern conspiracy theories have been so contagious

Book explores Sandy Hook, Alex Jones, and why modern conspiracy theories have been so contagious

In late April, one week before a trial began that would decide how much Alex Jones should pay the families of first-graders murdered in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, the conspiracy theorist filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court. Jones, at the helm of a multi-million dollar right-wing media echo chamber, sought relief from the financial reckoning that was ...

Colin Kaepernick announces graphic memoir for young adults

Colin Kaepernick announces graphic memoir for young adults

Colin Kaepernick is planning to share more of his life story, this time with a certain audience in mind. The former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist is scheduled to release a young adult graphic novel, “Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game,” next spring. “Change the Game’ is the true story of my high school years—a period punctuated by the trials and triumphs of adolescence,” Kaepernick ...

‘24’ actor Mary Lynn Rajskub says Rush Limbaugh forcibly kissed her

‘24’ actor Mary Lynn Rajskub says Rush Limbaugh forcibly kissed her

Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub played a counterintelligence expert in the spy drama “24,” but in her new memoir, she claims to have been duped into an unwanted kiss from late right-wing broadcaster Rush Limbaugh. According to Rajskub’s book that came out Tuesday, “FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom,” that forced kiss came in 2006 when she was invited to a conservative gathering in Washington, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie and Jay Roach team up for new ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts