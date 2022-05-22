The Bookworm Sez: Inspiring heroes of history are the subjects of these great kids' books

You have a very interesting life.

The things you like to do, the people you love, the places you can go, it’s a lot of fun to talk about, isn’t it? You can tell stories about those things, and people like to listen. So why not find out about other people with interesting stories, too?

Chances are you’ve heard all about Helen Keller, who became blind and deaf when she was still almost a baby. But did you know that she was also an activist, a performer and a writer? Yep, and in “So Much More to Helen!” by Meeg Pincus, illustrated by Caroline Bonne-Müller (Sleeping Bear Press, $17.99), young readers ages 5 to 7 will get a good peek inside Keller’s childhood and the times in which she lived, and they’ll see what other awesome things Keller was known for in her long and accomplished life.

Kids who love to eat, and 5- to 8-year-olds who like to help in the kitchen, will surely enjoy “Born Hungry” by Alex Prud’homme, illustrated by Sarah Green (Calkins Creek, $18.99). This biography of Julia Child presents to kids a life of adventure and purpose, explaining how Child went from barely knowing how to “boil water” to becoming a beloved chef after her bold and heroic actions in World War II. Bonus for parents and kids alike: Easy-to-make, yummy recipes are included!

If art is your thing, or if you love history (or both!), then you’ll want to read “Jackie and the Mona Lisa” by Debbie Rovin Murphy, illustrated by Jen Bricking (Sleeping Bear Press, $17.99). It’s the story of first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who loved beautiful things, including fashion, dance, music, rare pottery, decorating and especially art. During her time at the White House, she wanted everyone to see the most famous painting ever created, and so she arranged to borrow it for a short time. Her story, the tale of the painting and the story of those few weeks that Mona Lisa fever gripped America are all here for 5- to 8-year olds to enjoy.

And for kids ages 12 and up, “The Race of the Century” by Neal Bascomb (Scholastic, $18.99) tells the story of three athletes who set out to accomplish the impossible — or, at least that’s what everyone said about the dream they had. Roger Bannister, John Landy and Wes Santee each had set a goal to run a mile in four minutes, which nobody believed could be done. The year was 1952, the challenge was there for the taking, and one of them would break the record, which, by the way, has been surpassed a lot since then. Still, athletes and kids who love a high-tension biography will want this one.

If these books aren’t quite your child’s thing, be sure to check with your favorite bookseller or librarian for more. They’ll steer you toward stories about people in history, entertainment and sports. They know about kids’ books by chefs, activists, animal lovers and writers. They can help you find exactly what your child will find most interesting.