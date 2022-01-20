 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Snooping can be ... lucrative?

Tazwell author Linda Hudson Hoagland finds her success in ‘snooping’ up a good mystery

  • 0
20220117 Snooping Can Be Regrettable

Linda Hudson Hoagland began her career as an author 16 years ago, but has found success with her murder mystery series, “Snooping,” including her 2020 release, “Snooping Can Be Regrettable.”

 Contributed
20170304 Linda Hudson Hoagland

Linda Hudson Hoagland began her career as an author 16 years ago, but has found success with her murder mystery series, “Snooping,” including her 2020 release, “Snooping Can Be Regrettable.”

Linda Hudson Hoagland began her writing career as an author 16 years ago with her first published book.

But she really didn’t start rolling with success until she started “Snooping” in 2012.

“I started doing mysteries,” said Hoagland, 73. “I started my series. And they were slow. But they took off. And I was so glad. And that is what I like to do the most: mysteries.”

Hoagland, of Tazewell, Virginia, released a book called “Snooping Can Be Dangerous” in 2012.

Then she found “Snooping” could be “Contagious,” “Devious,” “Doggone Deadly,” “Helpful Sometimes,” “Scary,” “Uncomfortable” and “Regrettable.”

People are also reading…

In other words, that’s how the titles flowed from 2012 to 2020 — with one new “Snooping” book appearing almost every year.

Hoagland, in turn, became known as the real-life Lindsey Harris, her alter ego, and the series’ heroine.

20200110 (3) Frank's Fate & Other Short Stories

Other books by Linda Hudson Hoagland include a collection of short stories, "Frank's Fate & Other Short Stories."

Along the way, this retiree has had over 200 short stories published, as well as the same number of poems.

“But the poetry was just an off-side. It wasn’t what I started out to do.”

The book “Snooping Can Be Regrettable” appeared in 2020 and told the story of Harris trying to save a young boy from a drug ring.

“My real-life experiences are usually what show up in my mysteries. A lot of my mysteries are based on what’s happening now, like the drug problem. It’s modern things that go on now.”

The “Snooping” series takes place in the Southwest Virginia area.

Hoagland’s first book, “The Little Old Lady Next Door,” was a semi-autobiographical novel, published in 2006.

20200110 (2) The Last Time and Other Poems

Other books by Linda Hudson Hoagland include a book of poetry, "The Last Time and Other Poems."

“I had to write that one because I lived a lot of it. And it needed to be told.”

But, she said, “The mysteries are what I really like to write.”

In all, she’s had 32 books published.

This year, she’s also looking at publishing two collections called “The Cup and More Poems” and “‘What Was That?’ And More Stories.”

“What Was That?” is the story of when Hoagland walked through a tornado while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I was a dumb kid,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t know. I didn’t know until I saw a roof flying by that I was even in a tornado.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America

Breaking Backpage: A prosecutor’s quest to fight sex trafficking in America

“Taking Down Backpage: Fighting the World’s Largest Sex Trafficker" by Maggy Krell; NYU Press (192 pages, $22.95) ——— It’s the best justice system money can buy. As a prosecutor in California, Maggy Krell saw that unfairness daily, particularly when cops would do sweeps of streetwalkers. Pimps and johns who exploited prostitutes went free. The women went to jail. Krell’s book, “Taking Down ...

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell

Ace Atkins bids Robert B. Parker’s Spenser farewell

In 1973, a Korean War veteran with a Ph.D. in English from Boston University published his first novel, a detective tale called "The Godwulf Manuscript." Its hero was a private detective named Spenser (no first name). Robert B. Parker’s books about him became a phenomenon — Parker wrote 40 bestselling novels about Spenser (as well as numerous books in three other series) before he died at his ...

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel

Seattle author Elizabeth George talks about writing her 21st Inspector Lynley novel

SEATTLE — Elizabeth George does have an endgame for her bestselling Inspector Thomas Lynley mysteries — the newest of which, "Something to Hide," arrived in bookstores Jan. 11. But, to the relief of the many fans of the series, she hasn't arrived there yet. George, speaking in a telephone interview from her Seattle home, said she's always delighted to begin a new Lynley book: "There's always a ...

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison

Review: 'Small World,' by Jonathan Evison

Evison deftly weaves stories of the present and the past, illustrating how all of our lives and futures are linked together. "Small World" by Jonathan Evison; Dutton (480 pages, $28) ——— The passengers aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight are all bound for Seattle. Strangers on a train, they will all be affected by an accident that will derail plans and upend lives. Jonathan Evison's "Small ...

Debut novel by Minnesota writer Sequoia Nagamatsu offers wonder and hope in the face of grief

Debut novel by Minnesota writer Sequoia Nagamatsu offers wonder and hope in the face of grief

Sequoia Nagamatsu's debut novel, "How High We Go in the Dark," blends speculative and literary fiction to offer a bleak yet hopeful glimpse of humanity's potential futures. "How High We Go in the Dark" by Sequoia Nagamatsu; William Morrow (304 pages, $27.99) ——— Early in 2020, in an interview with the BBC, sci-fi writer William Gibson observed that "All through the 20th century we constantly ...

What We’re Reading: To tell the truth, these self-help books about work and burnout are stressing me out

What We’re Reading: To tell the truth, these self-help books about work and burnout are stressing me out

I’ve been reading about working from home. Because I’ve been working from home. I’m writing this from home. Not coincidentally, I’m also reading about that thing none of us were supposed to feel once we embraced working from home. I’m reading about burnout, its history, its costs. To be specific, I’ve been reading books about working from home and burnout early in the morning, before dawn, ...

Review: 'Always Remember Your Name,' by Andra & Tatiana Bucci, translated from Italian by Ann Goldstein

Review: 'Always Remember Your Name,' by Andra & Tatiana Bucci, translated from Italian by Ann Goldstein

The Bucci sisters were 4 and 6 when they were sent to Auschwitz. "Always Remember Your Name" by Andra and Tatiana Bucci, translated from the Italian by Ann Goldstein; Astra House (171 pages, $25) ——— The first book I reviewed for the Star Tribune documented the life of Mildred Harnack, the only American to lead a Nazi-resistance group in Germany during World War II. Tragically, she was ...

His cousin's long-lost book was a poignant surprise for Minn.'s former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz

His cousin's long-lost book was a poignant surprise for Minn.'s former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz

Ulrich Boschwitz wrote his novel about a German Jew on the run in the days after Kristallnacht. One day last March, former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz opened his Wall Street Journal to find a review of a book that had been written by his cousin Ulrich. His cousin, who he hadn't known was a writer. His cousin, who had died in 1942. "I was startled when it appeared," Rudy said. "I had never heard ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Paramore & My Chemical Romance to headline nostalgic When We Were Young Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts