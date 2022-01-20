Tazwell author Linda Hudson Hoagland finds her success in ‘snooping’ up a good mystery

Book signings » Linda Hudson Hoagland is signing copies of her books on Friday at Food City on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia; on Saturday at Food City’s Big Stone Gap store; and on Jan. 29 at the Food City Bristol store at Little Creek Crossing. All signings are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-979-9373.

Linda Hudson Hoagland began her writing career as an author 16 years ago with her first published book.

But she really didn’t start rolling with success until she started “Snooping” in 2012.

“I started doing mysteries,” said Hoagland, 73. “I started my series. And they were slow. But they took off. And I was so glad. And that is what I like to do the most: mysteries.”

Hoagland, of Tazewell, Virginia, released a book called “Snooping Can Be Dangerous” in 2012.

Then she found “Snooping” could be “Contagious,” “Devious,” “Doggone Deadly,” “Helpful Sometimes,” “Scary,” “Uncomfortable” and “Regrettable.”

In other words, that’s how the titles flowed from 2012 to 2020 — with one new “Snooping” book appearing almost every year.

Hoagland, in turn, became known as the real-life Lindsey Harris, her alter ego, and the series’ heroine.

Along the way, this retiree has had over 200 short stories published, as well as the same number of poems.

“But the poetry was just an off-side. It wasn’t what I started out to do.”

The book “Snooping Can Be Regrettable” appeared in 2020 and told the story of Harris trying to save a young boy from a drug ring.

“My real-life experiences are usually what show up in my mysteries. A lot of my mysteries are based on what’s happening now, like the drug problem. It’s modern things that go on now.”

The “Snooping” series takes place in the Southwest Virginia area.

Hoagland’s first book, “The Little Old Lady Next Door,” was a semi-autobiographical novel, published in 2006.

“I had to write that one because I lived a lot of it. And it needed to be told.”

But, she said, “The mysteries are what I really like to write.”

In all, she’s had 32 books published.

This year, she’s also looking at publishing two collections called “The Cup and More Poems” and “‘What Was That?’ And More Stories.”

“What Was That?” is the story of when Hoagland walked through a tornado while growing up in Cleveland, Ohio.

“I was a dumb kid,” she said with a laugh. “I didn’t know. I didn’t know until I saw a roof flying by that I was even in a tornado.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.