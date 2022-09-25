Revisiting Miss Jean Brodie's classroom

Muriel Spark was a Scottish writer who became a Dame in 1993. She was born in Edinburgh where she set her most famous novel, “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”

The story takes place in the 1930s, but the book was published in 1961, adapted to the stage in 1966 by Jay Presson Allen, and then adapted from that play for the screen in 1969. The cinematic role of Miss Jean Brodie was played by Maggie Smith. For that role, she won an Oscar for best actress as well as many other nominations and awards. Additionally, Maggie Smith was bestowed the title of Dame in 1990 by Queen Elizabeth II.

In selecting a novel for my September read, I wanted to showcase an older book where the protagonist was a teacher in honor of another school year even though I’m no longer teaching.

It’s safe to say Miss Jean Brodie is like no other teacher I’ve ever known, yet she also embodies the passion that many teachers bring to their profession. Hers, though, has an intensity that eventually gets her in trouble.

Miss Jean Brodie is a woman in her prime, and Maggie Smith was an actress fully in her prime at the time in which she played this part. While the novel makes for a great story with compelling characters, the movie is phenomenal because of Maggie Smith.

The novel is told in third person, but it’s told from the perspective of Sandy Stranger, one of six girls who comprise the Brodie Set at the Marcia Blaine School for Girls where Miss Brodie teaches. In the movie version, this part is played to perfection by Pamela Franklin. Franklin retired from acting in the 1980s, but her husband and son own a well-known bookstore called Mystery Pier Books in West Hollywood (check out the store’s Facebook page for a neat tribute to Queen Elizabeth).

Fortunately, Maggie Smith chose not to retire from acting. She went on to play another extremely well-known and beloved teacher in the film adaptations of the “Harry Potter” books. That’s where I first became aware of her acting prowess under the guise of Professor Minerva McGonagall. Since then, I’ve also fallen under her acting spell as the matriarch of “Downton Abbey.”

In the novel, as well as in the movie version, Miss Jean Brodie is dedicated to her girls – a bit too much, but dedicated, nevertheless. She often says, “Give me a girl at an impressionable age, and she is mine for life.” She is committed to inculcating a love of the arts and culture into them rather than the staunch curriculum expected by the school. “Goodness, truth, and beauty come first,” she says.

In one argument with her nemesis, the headmistress, Miss Brodie explains the etymology of the word “education.” “The word education comes from the root e from ex, out, and duco, I lead. It means a leading out. To me education is a leading out of what is already there in the pupil’s soul.” While I don’t agree with some of her methods, the linguist and teacher in me does appreciate and agree with this sentiment.

Ultimately, one of Miss Brodie’s girls betrays her, and this betrayal leads to her dismissal. There are fewer girls in her set in the movie version and important details about some have changed, but the same girl is responsible for her downfall in both. Frankly, I recommend reading the novel and then watching the movie. They are both excellent.

Next month’s reading selection is “Ghosts: A Treasury of Chilling Tales Old and New.”