 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Pence autobiography fails to narrow political gap

  • 0

A mile wide, six miles deep.

Terri Schlichenmeyer

That’s the divide that needs repairing, a chasm that just gets wider. It dismays you. It rankles you. And “So Help Me God” by Mike Pence won’t narrow our political gap at all.

Unless you’ve been sleeping since about 2016, you know who Pence is but you might not know his background. He was born in the middle of a large, loving Catholic family and raised with small-town ethics; he admired his father, adored his mother, your typical kid with a typical mid-century Midwestern life. When he was a young man, he went to college, married, and entered politics because people who knew him urged him to do so.

By then, Pence had become an Evangelical Christian, a fact that envelopes nearly every snip of story on almost every page of this memoir. It’s not something merely about him – it’s a very major part of his entire being, and his story.

People are also reading…

Pence proceeds, post-biography, to write of his earliest political career and the GOP colleagues he befriended while in Congress, while seeming to have little more than disdain for most of the Democrats he met. He didn’t know Donald Trump early in Trump’s run for candidacy, and so he was somewhat surprised to learn that Trump was considering Pence as vice president.

Pence says that at their first meeting, Trump was attentive and thoughtful, and that they were friends pretty quickly. It’s a sentiment he repeats throughout this book, though he frequently admits to having differences in agreement with the president. Pence writes, for example, about times when he spoke to Trump about some of the transgressions he felt that Trump committed (such as the incident with the Khans, a Gold Star family), for which Pence seems to suggest that Trump understood that he was wrong. Despite what may seem like a scolding, Pence says that the two worked side-by-side in harmony.

If you’re not confused yet, hang on....

Curiously, given the interviews Pence has granted in the past few weeks, and considering the last 80 pages of his book, most of “So Help Me God” is dutifully complimentary to Trump – and there’s where the divide lies. Things just don’t match up.

Pence writes of a calm, thoughtful, slow-to-anger, well-measured, non-impulsive, humble, faithful president who worked non-stop solely for the entirety of his constituents – a description which could make some readers wonder if they and Pence lived in the same America. The post-biographical pages of this book make four years of the Trump administration feel like a happy visit to Mayberry with a TNT-loving dragon’s lair just down the road.

And those last 80 pages? The “anger” Pence has claimed over what happened on January 6, 2021, feels like little more than a toe-stubbing.

In the end, this book is not for anyone who’s even slightly liberal, is very exhausted, or both. It’s meant more for Red-Staters and anyone who hopes for Trump or Pence 2024.

In other words, readership of “So Help Me God” will probably just follow the divide.

“So Help Me God” by Mike Pence c.2022, Simon & Schuster, $35.00, 543 pages

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

10 tips for discussion at your book club, especially if you didn't like the book

10 tips for discussion at your book club, especially if you didn't like the book

Even for Twitter, this was shocking. An author was invited to a book club to talk about her new novel. At the meeting, one of the members spoke up to note how vehemently she had disliked the book. "When invited to a book club I don't expect only positive feedback," the author tweeted, "but hearing 'I hated your book. HATED it. It was full of stupid characters doing stupid things. I only read ...

Aaron Carter’s manager ‘pleased’ at suspension of memoir’s publication

Aaron Carter’s manager ‘pleased’ at suspension of memoir’s publication

The late Aaron Carter’s manager welcomed a publisher’s decision to put the release of the singer and actor’s memoir on hold. Fans — and Carter’s ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff — had voiced outrage over the prospect of seeing “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life” published in the wake of his Nov. 5. death. “We are very pleased to hear that (the) memoir has been postponed,” ...

Don’t expect to relax at Lisa Unger’s ‘Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six’

Don’t expect to relax at Lisa Unger’s ‘Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six’

"Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six" by Lisa Unger; Park Row Books (400 pages, $27.99) ——— Opening a novel with Christmas dinner might make readers think they’re in for something cozy. Not in Lisa Unger’s hands. Unger, an internationally bestselling thriller author and resident of Pinellas County, knows just how to put us on the knife’s edge from the start. In the first paragraph of her 20th novel, ...

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

FICTION: In the third in the series, Olav Audunsson is tormented, miserable and grieving — until war begins. Olav Audunssøn: Crossroads By: Sigrid Undset, translated from the Norwegian by Tiina Nunnally. Publisher: University of Minnesota Press, 256 pages, $17.95. ——— Set in the early years of the 14th century, "Crossroads" is the third volume of Norwegian Nobel laureate Sigrid Undset's ...

Review: 'City of Hustle,' edited by Jon K. Lauck and Patrick Hicks

Review: 'City of Hustle,' edited by Jon K. Lauck and Patrick Hicks

NONFICTION: This collection of essays — and a bit of fiction — defines the city of Sioux Falls. "City of Hustle: A Sioux Falls Anthology," edited by Jon K. Lauck and Patrick Hicks; Belt Publishing (315 pages, $26) ——— I grew up just east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "Running into town" in the 1960s and '70s meant driving to the metropolis of 70,000 people. It was the biggest city in South ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Artists who have changed offensive song lyrics: Lizzo, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts