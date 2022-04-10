 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Novel Thoughts: Libraries have personalities

Tammy Marshall

For roughly a year now, I’ve been doing author appearances and readings at libraries. I love visiting libraries because libraries, as a rule, are awesome, but in my visits, I’ve come to see how unique each library is.

Some of you might think that one library is like any other library — a building full of books — but if you ever spend time in multiple libraries, I think you’ll also see what I’ve seen: Libraries have their own personalities.

I’d say the personalities come from those who run the libraries and from the patrons of each library. I’ve been to a couple libraries that felt drab and uninviting, and the audience members at my readings in those libraries were, themselves, rather drab and uninviting. A chat with the librarians quickly showed me why those libraries felt that way and why the few who bothered to attend my talk were a bit negative.

Fortunately, most of the libraries and their librarians have been warm and inviting. Those libraries attract the best audiences; even when the turnout isn’t large, the people who come are inquisitive, attentive, upbeat and a joy to be around.

One of the very best experiences occurred at the smallest library (so far) to host me. It happened in a tiny town, and I drove there hoping that at least one person would attend the function. Over 10 showed up, and not only were they there to listen to me and to buy my books, but they were also celebrating a couple of birthdays, so there was cake! You can’t go wrong with cake! Combine cake with books, and you have such a wonderful combination.

Naturally, COVID, and all the restrictions that came with it, put a damper on live events for a long time, and some libraries and their patrons are still hesitant to do them, but most are getting back into the swing of normalcy. One of the very first libraries to host me did it as a virtual event via Zoom during the height of COVID.

I was more than happy to comply, but it does take a lot of the fun out of a library event to do it virtually. The library atmosphere of being in a room surrounded by books makes for the best experience. Fortunately, that same library hosted me again a couple months ago, in person this time, and I had such a lovely experience with the people who came. That library is a warm and inviting place, and its librarian is a warm and inviting person.

Some people complain or joke that libraries are dead. That’s not true at all. Libraries have had to be innovative to keep people interested in them in this digital age, but I’ve found that the libraries that have the warmest and most inviting librarians also are the most inviting libraries and have the most thriving programs.

Even though libraries are treasure troves of literature, the true treasures are the men and women who run them and who determine their personalities. If you haven’t been in your local library lately (or ever), stop in and see what fun things are going on there this month, and if your library is warm and inviting, tell me about it in an email because I’d love to visit it.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. This month’s reading selection is “The Overstory” by Richard Powers.

