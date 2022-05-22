Novel Thoughts: In the middle of 'Middlemarch,' let's focus on epigraphs

All the eighty-six chapters in George Eliot’s magnum opus, “Middlemarch,” begin with epigraphs. The “Finale” chapter alone does not have one. Each epigraph essentially suggests the theme for the chapter to follow, and all the epigraphs come from writers before her, or they are pastiches, or imitations, of writers before her.

“Middlemarch” is often considered to be the best British novel ever written, and George Eliot the best British novelist ever to have written. Those things, naturally, are a matter of opinion, but for a book that was published in 1871 to still be considered the “best” by many readers today says a lot for it.

If you don’t already know, George Eliot is the pen name of Mary Ann Evans. Writing at a time when it was difficult for female authors to be taken seriously, she did what other women before her had done and adopted a male pseudonym. Since her seven novels contain works that are considered masterpieces of literature, it was probably wise of her to have done that. Fortunately, though, her real name is becoming more and more associated with her writings nowadays.

I’m a big fan of “Silas Marner,” and I addressed that novel in a column years ago, but I’ve long known that “Middlemarch” is her best (and possibly all of Britain’s best) work, so I decided it was time to read it. Depending on the version you read, “Middlemarch” comes in at well over 800 pages, so it takes a dedicated amount of time to read the novel.

I haven’t quite finished it, but it’s not due to the length of the book. No, it’s those epigraphs. I keep getting distracted from reading to look them up. For example, at the start of Chapter 10, the epigraph is from someone simply called “Fuller.” Well, that got me wondering who in the world is Fuller, so I looked him up — he was an English historian named Thomas Fuller.

Do you know what happens when you start looking up quotes online? You end up going down rabbit holes that lead to other things of no relevance to the book you are trying to read.

I did try to stop looking up the epigraphs, so I could focus on reading the story. However, Chapter 19 begins with a quote from Dante’s “Purgatorio” in Italian, a language I’m learning on my own. I understood much of it, but not all of it, so off I went to figure it out through Google Translate. Then, at the start of Chapter 21, there is a quote from Chaucer written in Middle English. Again, I couldn’t leave it alone, and I simply had to understand exactly what the epigraph said. I almost pulled out my hair at the French epigraphs because I know nothing about that language, so of course I had to find out what they said.

Those epigraphs and my inability to move past any that I didn’t fully understand are why I haven’t been able to complete the novel so far. However, the brilliance of Eliot’s writing, which contains a captivating story as well as so much insight and humor about the world of marriage, will carry me through to the end of the book because the story is engrossing, and the characters are unique and interesting.

Those darn epigraphs, though — I have a love-hate relationship with them. Seeing their relevance to the story adds so much to the reading of the book, but I must stop going down those rabbit holes.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame.