 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Novel Thoughts: In the middle of 'Middlemarch,' let's focus on epigraphs

  • 0
Tammy Marshall

All the eighty-six chapters in George Eliot’s magnum opus, “Middlemarch,” begin with epigraphs. The “Finale” chapter alone does not have one. Each epigraph essentially suggests the theme for the chapter to follow, and all the epigraphs come from writers before her, or they are pastiches, or imitations, of writers before her.

“Middlemarch” is often considered to be the best British novel ever written, and George Eliot the best British novelist ever to have written. Those things, naturally, are a matter of opinion, but for a book that was published in 1871 to still be considered the “best” by many readers today says a lot for it.

If you don’t already know, George Eliot is the pen name of Mary Ann Evans. Writing at a time when it was difficult for female authors to be taken seriously, she did what other women before her had done and adopted a male pseudonym. Since her seven novels contain works that are considered masterpieces of literature, it was probably wise of her to have done that. Fortunately, though, her real name is becoming more and more associated with her writings nowadays.

People are also reading…

I’m a big fan of “Silas Marner,” and I addressed that novel in a column years ago, but I’ve long known that “Middlemarch” is her best (and possibly all of Britain’s best) work, so I decided it was time to read it. Depending on the version you read, “Middlemarch” comes in at well over 800 pages, so it takes a dedicated amount of time to read the novel.

I haven’t quite finished it, but it’s not due to the length of the book. No, it’s those epigraphs. I keep getting distracted from reading to look them up. For example, at the start of Chapter 10, the epigraph is from someone simply called “Fuller.” Well, that got me wondering who in the world is Fuller, so I looked him up — he was an English historian named Thomas Fuller.

Do you know what happens when you start looking up quotes online? You end up going down rabbit holes that lead to other things of no relevance to the book you are trying to read.

I did try to stop looking up the epigraphs, so I could focus on reading the story. However, Chapter 19 begins with a quote from Dante’s “Purgatorio” in Italian, a language I’m learning on my own. I understood much of it, but not all of it, so off I went to figure it out through Google Translate. Then, at the start of Chapter 21, there is a quote from Chaucer written in Middle English. Again, I couldn’t leave it alone, and I simply had to understand exactly what the epigraph said. I almost pulled out my hair at the French epigraphs because I know nothing about that language, so of course I had to find out what they said.

Those epigraphs and my inability to move past any that I didn’t fully understand are why I haven’t been able to complete the novel so far. However, the brilliance of Eliot’s writing, which contains a captivating story as well as so much insight and humor about the world of marriage, will carry me through to the end of the book because the story is engrossing, and the characters are unique and interesting.

Those darn epigraphs, though — I have a love-hate relationship with them. Seeing their relevance to the story adds so much to the reading of the book, but I must stop going down those rabbit holes.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Grahame.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explore LA’s iconic ’60s film and art scene in new memoir about Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward

Explore LA’s iconic ’60s film and art scene in new memoir about Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward

When Dennis Hopper met Brooke Hayward on a Broadway stage in 1961, you wouldn’t have expected the two actors to connect, get married and help shape the cultural landscape of Los Angeles in the ’60s. Hopper was a wild card, a Method actor who’d made his Hollywood debut in “Rebel Without a Cause,” and at 24 had already earned a reputation as a stubborn maverick determined to be an artist in ...

Novelist Benjamin Myers talks crop circles and climate change in ‘The Perfect Golden Circle’

Novelist Benjamin Myers talks crop circles and climate change in ‘The Perfect Golden Circle’

As night falls during the hot turbulent summer of 1989, two men slip into the darkened fields of England to manufacture strangely inspired artworks that transfix and baffle the nation. The two conspirators, one a former soldier of the Falklands War and the other an eccentric wanderer, devise vast elaborate crop circles in the wheat and the barley, leaving no trace but their designs and ...

Column: How to take a nap while you're awake

Column: How to take a nap while you're awake

In 2006, sleep specialist Sara Mednick wrote an award-winning book, "Take a Nap! Change Your life." Now, 16 years later, she is following it with a how-to guide for re-charging your batteries while you're awake. Mednick, who lives in Kensington, California, is a professor of cognitive science at UC Irvine. She runs a sleep lab there that collects and analyzes data on people's sleep patterns ...

Review: 'An Island,' by Karen Jennings

Review: 'An Island,' by Karen Jennings

It is an awful, uncomfortable yet indisputable truth that we, as societies and individuals, often treat differently those who look or love or sound or worship differently than we do. We don't always become suspicious, but too often we do. We don't always feel threatened, but too often we do. We don't always respond with violence, but too often we do. Sometimes these contrasts come purely from ...

Hit the streets: Jessica Mlinaric’s new book takes readers on a scavenger hunt across 17 Chicago neighborhoods

Hit the streets: Jessica Mlinaric’s new book takes readers on a scavenger hunt across 17 Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO -- Writer and photographer Jessica Mlinaric wants Chicagoans back on the streets. The last time we heard from her, it was 2018 and she was revealing tidbits of Chicago information, like where one can sunbathe on a Lake Michigan shipwreck and where one could ride in one of Chicago’s only manually operated elevators — all details found in her book “Secret Chicago: A Guide to the Weird, ...

Book explores Sandy Hook, Alex Jones, and why modern conspiracy theories have been so contagious

Book explores Sandy Hook, Alex Jones, and why modern conspiracy theories have been so contagious

In late April, one week before a trial began that would decide how much Alex Jones should pay the families of first-graders murdered in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, the conspiracy theorist filed a motion in federal bankruptcy court. Jones, at the helm of a multi-million dollar right-wing media echo chamber, sought relief from the financial reckoning that was ...

Colin Kaepernick announces graphic memoir for young adults

Colin Kaepernick announces graphic memoir for young adults

Colin Kaepernick is planning to share more of his life story, this time with a certain audience in mind. The former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist is scheduled to release a young adult graphic novel, “Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game,” next spring. “Change the Game’ is the true story of my high school years—a period punctuated by the trials and triumphs of adolescence,” Kaepernick ...

‘24’ actor Mary Lynn Rajskub says Rush Limbaugh forcibly kissed her

‘24’ actor Mary Lynn Rajskub says Rush Limbaugh forcibly kissed her

Actress Mary Lynn Rajskub played a counterintelligence expert in the spy drama “24,” but in her new memoir, she claims to have been duped into an unwanted kiss from late right-wing broadcaster Rush Limbaugh. According to Rajskub’s book that came out Tuesday, “FAME-ISH: My Life at the Edge of Stardom,” that forced kiss came in 2006 when she was invited to a conservative gathering in Washington, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Margot Robbie and Jay Roach team up for new ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts