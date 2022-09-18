 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Mystery mavens and dog lovers would like this book

  • 0

It’s your deal.

The Bookworm: Terri Schlichenmeyer

Terri Schlichenmeyer lives in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 books.

Cards cut, they’re in your hand, and now you dole them out. Thirteen cards each, one at a time around the table, let the game begin. Do you bid, or pass and hope that your partner has a good hand? As in the new mystery, “Peg and Rose Solve a Murder” by Laurien Berenson, do you even have a shot at winning?

It should’ve been a very good day.

Peg Turnbull was judging at a dog show, and being with dogs was her favorite thing. The dog show community in her Connecticut area was close-knit, she knew everyone, the sun was shining – and then she saw her sister-in-law, Rose.

Back when Peg and her dear, departed Max were first married, a teenage Rose had just entered a convent. Fast forward through the years, Rose left the nunnery to marry a priest, blah-blah, Max died, Rose and her husband moved nearby, Peg still didn’t get along with that woman.

People are also reading…

And there Rose was, ruining a perfectly good dog-judging day with a ridiculous invitation for Peg to join her in a bridge club.

After so many decades, Rose Donovan felt it was time to try to connect with her sister-in-law. Rose had things to apologize for, and neither of them were getting any younger. Years ago, Peg used to play bridge or something, didn’t she? So maybe they could – well, if not be friends, at least not be enemies anymore.

As it turned out, the bridge club needed two new hands and they welcomed Peg and Rose into the fold immediately – although the two women could tell right away that there was big drama inside the room. There were hints of impropriety and personality clashes, both of which had Peg intrigued. She loved nothing more than a good mystery.

So when one of the bridge players was shot inside his home, she wondered. Would Rose make a good partner outside of the bridge club, too?

For a mystery lover, “Peg and Rose Solve a Murder” could be a bit of a let-down.

At least a third of this book passes before there’s even a whiff of crime, in favor of dog show and bridge plotlines and character introduction. The murder itself feels almost like a footnote or a minor faux pas once it finally appears, and it’s only discussed in terms relative to the people in the bridge club, as if no one else in Connecticut could’ve been the killer.

Don’t put this book down yet, though.

Author Laurien Berenson writes with a breezy flair that’s perfect for this kind of mystery, and that breeze blows in the humor. Berenson’s Peg is feisty and ornery, a perfect companion to prim, fussy Rose. Seriously: you know a TV series like this, don’t you?

Mystery mavens who love dogs will particularly love this book, as will readers who enjoy sleuths who are past A Certain Age. If that’s you, though it has its bumpiness, grab “Peg and Rose Solve a Mystery.” You’ll like it a great deal.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hertzel: Readers suggest ways to climb out of book slump

Laurie Hertzel: Readers suggest ways to climb out of book slump

I should not worry so much, because reading slumps come and go. But every time one comes, I worry that it won't ever go. What if I've permanently lost my ability to concentrate? This is certainly possible, in this age of ever-distracting social media. When I wrote about falling into a reading slump a few weeks ago, I included 10 tips on how to haul yourself out of that hole. But readers, as ...

Anne Heche was working on another memoir before she died. It hits shelves next year

Anne Heche was working on another memoir before she died. It hits shelves next year

Anne Heche's second memoir, "Call Me Anne," will be released in January, months after she died from the injuries she sustained in a car crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. Publishers Weekly announced Wednesday that independent New Jersey publisher Start Publishing, through its Viva Editions, will release the "Another World" actor's sophomore book on Jan. 24, 2023. Jarred ...

5 books from debut authors worth having on your radar in fall 2022

5 books from debut authors worth having on your radar in fall 2022

Although spring may be the herald of newness and renewal, fall boasts other beginnings — the start of school, the inevitable return of pumpkin spice, the launch of new TV shows and, of course, a slew of new books to read. To double up on the new and breathe some new life into the season usually associated with decay and dreaded family gatherings, we rounded up some of the best books by debut ...

Review: 'Lessons,' by Ian McEwan

Review: 'Lessons,' by Ian McEwan

FICTION: An ambitious novel charts the relationship between an ordinary man's travails and decades of geopolitical upheaval. "Lessons" by Ian McEwan; Alfred A. Knopf (448 pages, $30) ——— It's the 1970s and Roland Baines, still wounded by an illicit relationship that triggered a lasting identity crisis, approaches the Berlin Wall. Carrying contraband, he'll soon pass through a militarized ...

Here are the longlist nominees for the 2022 National Book Awards

Here are the longlist nominees for the 2022 National Book Awards

It’s a good year to be a newcomer, at least if you dream of a National Book Award. Eight of the 10 nominees on the annual prizes’ fiction longlist, announced Friday by the National Book Foundation, are debut fiction authors. Their narratives include the making of an artist from a struggling Florida immigrant family, an epic of ecstatic visions revolving around a failed Midwestern industrial ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Andy Cohen coming-of-age comedy in the works at NBC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts