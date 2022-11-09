Local author's story of the opioid crisis catches the eye of Oprah and a nation of readers

MEADOWVIEW, Va. --- Barbara Kingsolver remembers the phone call she received one evening last April.

The local writer was in her office, an upstairs room in the farmhouse where she and her husband live in Meadowview, Virginia.

“I was working late at my desk because my day had been interrupted by all kinds of farm emergencies, including having to deliver breech twin lambs,” Kingsolver said. “I answered the phone and thought it was a prank call – this person raving about my novel that hadn’t even been published yet.

“I demanded, ‘Who is this really?’ An unmistakable, deep voice answered, ‘It’s Oprah.’ ”

Kingsolver’s new novel, “Demon Copperhead,” had been hand-picked by Winfrey for Oprah’s Book Club, a list of 95 books to date that the influential cultural icon discusses with hundreds of thousands of readers.

“I had to keep that secret for six months. I couldn’t tell anyone,” Kingsolver said. She returned home last week after promoting the new novel---released just last month--- on a book tour that took her to audiences in 19 cities from New York to California in three weeks.

It’s not the first time Kingsolver has been selected for Oprah’s book club. Twenty years ago, the author was chosen by Winfrey for her book, “Poisonwood Bible.”

“The only other writers I know of who were selected more than once by Oprah are Toni Morrison and William Faulkner. I have the advantage of being alive,” she laughed.

“Demon Copperhead” is currently second on the New York Times Best Seller List, once again spotlighting an author who has been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and whose 16 other books also have shown up on best seller lists since her first novel, “The Bean Trees” was published in 1988.

Among the many awards and accolades she has received, Kingsolver is most proud of the National Humanities Medal, awarded by former President Bill Clinton in 2000 as the country's highest honor for service through the arts.

Kingsolver will have an informal conversation about “Demon Copperhead” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 when the Friends of the Washington County Public Library host the celebration event at the Martha Washington Inn in Abingdon. Kingsolver will answer questions from the audience at the sold-out event.

‘A story that needed to be told’

During a phone interview last week, Kingsolver spoke candidly about her new novel, the scars left from the opioid crisis in Southwest Virginia, and the negative stereotypes that have plagued the Appalachian region for generations.

“It’s a story that needed to be told, and I’ve done my best to tell it,” Kingsolver said.

Representing Appalachia in her writings is an important focus for the author.

A native of Kentucky, Kingsolver moved away from home after college to escape her small-town roots, only to return fulltime to Southwest Virginia in 2004, because “no other place on Earth felt like home to me.”

“Wherever I lived, I would be a writer, but because I live here, I am an Appalachian writer,” she said.

Her roots run deep in Southwest Virginia. Her great-uncle Dr. David Kinsolving (he spelled his name differently) was a physician in Washington County, Virginia, in the early 1900s.

Her new novel draws upon the current problems in Appalachia.

She tells the heart-breaking story of Demon Copperhead, a boy born to a teenage mother in the mountains of Southern Appalachia.

His nickname comes from his given name, Damon, and the copper-colored hair inherited from the father who died before he was born. With a strong will to survive, Demon bravely endures foster care, child labor, addiction, and brutal losses, all resulting from the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic that ravages the region.

She hopes her readers will better understand the journey into addiction and the empathy that is required for people to be healed from addiction.

“We’ve all been brainwashed by the so-called war on drugs,” she said. “We have these prejudices against addicted people saying they’ve made bad choices or they are bad people, when in fact this is a disease. We need to learn to treat it that way, with compassion and medical treatment, as we do with cancer or other diseases. It’s completely unhelpful to treat the suffering person as a criminal.

“I’d say there’s not a single family in Southwest Virginia that has been unaffected by this crisis,” she said.

While her book deals with the devastating effects of addiction, Kingsolver also addresses the plight of the Appalachian who has confronted negative portrayals for decades. She’s written many books set in the Appalachian region, including “Prodigal Summer,” “Flight Behavior,” and “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life.”

“In mainstream media, entertainment, and news, the Appalachian region is mostly invisible, and if we do show up, it’s a cruel hillbilly stereotype, or a poverty documentary,” Kingsolver said. “That makes me really mad.

“I see it as an important part of my job to write about our people with sensitivity and intelligence, to show the complexity and resilience of our culture.”

In her book, Kingsolver also focuses on the strong women who shaped the life of Demon.

“Who’s looking out for these kids?” she asked. “It’s the mammaws and aunts who are the glue of our families, and often the safety nets for people who fall through the cracks.”

An inspiration

A few years ago, Kingsolver began mulling over the idea of writing a book on the opioid epidemic, and a generation of children who are growing up without parents. She credits an eerie moment in an English seaside town for helping her launch her story.

At the end of a long tour for her book “Unsheltered” in 2018, Kingsolver and her husband Steven Hopp, on a whim, checked into Bleak House, the former home of Charles Dickens that was being run as an inn.

Kingsolver was surprised to find the study and desk where Dickens wrote his novel, “David Copperfield,” about the exploitation of orphans and the wreckage of institutional poverty.

“There I sat at Charles Dickens’ desk and it was as if he was telling me, ‘Barbara, I’ve already showed you how to do this time and again.’ What he told me that night is to let the child tell the story as a first person narrator. It all came to me then and there---my own version of David Copperfield, a tough Appalachian kid called Demon Copperhead.”

Kingsolver hopes the novel will help to open the eyes of Americans.

Her greatest concern in writing the book was telling the story in a way that encourages people to put away their prejudices. “I want the reader to hear the story from the inside, how people get pulled into the misery of this disease of addiction and how it is to live as a child in these families.”

She hopes the Appalachian people will come to feel proud of their lives and culture as a way to help counteract the condemnation and shaming.

Kingsolver said as a college student outside of Kentucky she was ridiculed for her Appalachian accent and traditions.

“I internalized that shame for a long time. It took years for me to feel proud of myself and my background, and that’s what I want to give my readers,” Kingsolver said.

No doubt, “Demon Copperhead” will touch lives throughout the country and the world.

“I just want to tell Appalachian people to stand proud. In this book, we’ll be seen in our full colors and strengths, all the over the world. It was amazing to talk to concert halls full of readers in every part of the country these last weeks, seeing people sit up and listen to the story of a kid from the hills,” she said.

“I want to serve people with my art. I did this not for myself. I did it for all the kids like Demon Copperhead.”