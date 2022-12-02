 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
Novel Thoughts

Literary lessons learned in 2022

  • 0

The end of a calendar year is always a good time to pause and reflect about what you’ve accomplished and learned over the past 12 months. As I look back upon 2022, here are four lessons I learned that pertain to my literary life.

Tammy Marshall

First, I learned not to leave irreplaceable, borrowed hardback books where a Labrador puppy can get a hold of them. While this seems like something that someone with a modicum of common sense would already know not to do, in my defense, said puppy didn’t and hasn’t destroyed any of my own books even though many of them are within easy reach for her on the lower shelves of my numerous bookcases. She also hasn’t chewed on any of the other books that are in the same pile as the one she opted to destroy. I do believe it was the scent of the book’s true owner that caused her to lash out at that book, so I won’t be leaving anyone else’s books anywhere that she can get to them.

People are also reading…

Second, after spending weeks (a couple years ago) inputting onto a library app on my phone all the necessary information about the roughly 2,000 books I own, I failed to export that information to the cloud where it could then be downloaded and saved onto my computer. Thus, when that phone completely died on me in early October – to the extent that three different technicians couldn’t save anything from it – I had to start over because I use that “my library” app a lot. I am now about halfway through cataloging all my owned books again, but I’ve been sure to upload and update that list twice already, and I also plan to print out a copy when I’m done.

Third, I’d been in the habit of checking out audiobooks from my local library in the form of CDs to listen while driving long distances, for vacations and to visit my daughter who is a 24-hour car trip away. A friend told me that he uses the Audible app on his phone, but I said that I don’t listen to enough audiobooks to justify the cost of Audible. However, because of our conversation, I remembered that the Libby app I have on my phone for the library gives me access not only to eBooks aplenty, but also to a plethora of audiobooks. Silly, silly me. I’m not sure why I hadn’t thought of that before – most likely because I only listened to audiobooks on very long drives, and those are rare. However, since that conversation, I’ve listened to several audiobooks while doing watercolor painting, while walking on the treadmill, and even while driving shorter distances since I can easily pause and start where I left off from my phone.

Last, I had set a goal of reading 60 books this year, and I do believe I’ll make it as I’m only a couple shy of that number right now. However, since I enjoy reading lengthy novels, I think I need to revert to my usual goal of 50. I realize that setting reading goals isn’t necessary, but I enjoy setting goals in many areas of my life. Thus, in 2023 my reading goal will once again be 50 books minimum.

If you’ve had a literary-minded epiphany or lesson learned – large or small – this year, I’d love to hear about it.

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

This month’s reading selection is “The Golden Notebook” by Doris Lessing.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daughter honors memory of her dad, who lost a leg shooting famous photos of D-Day invasion in WWII

Daughter honors memory of her dad, who lost a leg shooting famous photos of D-Day invasion in WWII

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Not long after Allied troops landed on Normandy's Omaha Beach during the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, the very first photographs from the French battlefield were widely published in American newspapers, magazines and journals. Those images were taken by U.S. Army 165th Signal Corps Capt. Herman V. Wall, who was aboard one of the first landing crafts to reach the Easy Red ...

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

Review: 'Olav Audunsson: Crossroads' by Sigrid Undset, translated by Tiina Nunnally

FICTION: In the third in the series, Olav Audunsson is tormented, miserable and grieving — until war begins. Olav Audunssøn: Crossroads By: Sigrid Undset, translated from the Norwegian by Tiina Nunnally. Publisher: University of Minnesota Press, 256 pages, $17.95. ——— Set in the early years of the 14th century, "Crossroads" is the third volume of Norwegian Nobel laureate Sigrid Undset's ...

The happy ups and dangerous downs in the life and career of Chicago rocker Michael McDermott

The happy ups and dangerous downs in the life and career of Chicago rocker Michael McDermott

CHICAGO — The rock ’n’ roll life can be a very hard life, and Michael McDermott knows that as well as anyone who is still alive and kicking, and writing: “Music is an amazing, time-traveling vehicle that glides atop the ether of our memories and dreams. Sights, sounds, and scenes come rushing back like a strong narcotic to catapult you into the stardust of your life. To untether you to swim in ...

10 books that 10 critics loved this year

10 books that 10 critics loved this year

“When Women Were Dragons,” by Kelly Barnhill. (Doubleday, $28.) Dragons! Dragons! Dragons! What could be bad about that? Well, as it turns out, plenty, when women in 1950s America and beyond spontaneously turn into them in Kelly Barnhill’s “When Women Were Dragons.” The novel deftly weaves multiple characters from multiple eras, fictitious redacted government documents, and rapturous ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts