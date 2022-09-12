Kyle Petty gives life lessons in 'Swerve Or Die'

Kyle Petty might have titled his new book “Growing Up Petty” because inside, he reveals much about decades of the inner workings of one of the royal families of NASCAR racing, including the nugget of calling his father “the King,” rather than “daddy” once he was old enough to work in the race shop.

It could be called “Kyle Petty, Honestly,” since he holds nothing back, from sharing personal triumphs and tragedies to opining about where the sport’s legacy and modern issues like diversity, inclusion, the green energy movement and what the industry and its fans should be aware of.

The book, his second, is called “Kyle Petty, Swerve or Die: Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing.”

Petty, who has a noted affinity for music, compared the title and the process to song-writing .

“Every song has a hook. If you don’t have that, it’s just a bunch of words and a melody,” Petty said. “What we were looking for, when we came to the title. I want people to walk by the shelf and say, ‘That guy drove a race car and his book is titled ‘Swerve or Die,’ that’s your hook. It hooks you from the danger of the sport, what the sport can be and what the sport is. Also, it’s my life. When things look bad, you just change direction.”

It is an interesting choice given Petty’s intimate familiarity with just how dangerous stock car racing can be. From witnessing the sudden death of his uncle Randy Owens in the pits at Talladega when Kyle was 14 to losing his son Adam in a May 2000 practice crash at Loudon, New Hampshire, when Adam was 19.

Petty wasn’t at the track that day. He and daughter Montgomery were in England at the time. Word of the tragedy arrived in the form of phone calls with former NASCAR President and Bristol native Mike Helton.

“It’s strange,” Petty wrote. “But as I was hearing his [Helton’s] voice on the phone that day, I almost felt worse for him than I did for me. I have told him a couple of times how sorry I am that he had to do that.”

The book was primarily written during 2020 while the world was dealing with the global pandemic. Petty wrote extensively about Adam’s life and his untimely death, calling that the most difficult part of the process.

“When the pandemic struck, everything stopped. And I realized for the first time, after 20 years since Adam’s accident, I’d never really peeled the layers back or dealt with it,” Petty said. “You have to take that long walk down the hall – in your head – open that door and get the box off the shelf that still has all that in it. You rip the top off and it’s just like it was yesterday. The emotion and the hurt was still there and it was really hard.”

Sometimes, Petty said, his emotions would force him to just stop writing for several days. He had to confront all of that again when he provided the voiceover for the audio book.

“That was as hard or harder because you’re verbalizing,” he said. “Once you let those words out, they fly out into the universe…All of that was a lot harder than I ever imagined it would be.”

In the time following Adam’s death, Petty never appeared anywhere without wearing a black cap bearing Adam’s number 45. That hat still hangs on the wall next to photos of Adam in an upstairs room where he writes music.

“It’s [cap] always close by and there’s days I wear it, even around the house. It’s always going to be that way,” he said.

Of all the book’s previously untold stories, and there are many, likely the most revealing was the family’s decision regarding Adam’s final resting place.

“We chose a spot. I’ll never say where it is. But it’s a special spot, somewhere that Adam knew well and cared about. Somewhere calm and restful and private and beautiful,” Petty wrote.

They brought Adam’s final car, his uniform, his helmet and other personal items to that spot, placed his ashes in an urn behind the wheel with the other items and eased the car into a large hole Kyle had dug with a backhoe, then covered it and planted a tree to mark the spot.

“I have no doubt that Adam’s soul and his spirit are in heaven now, exactly where they belong. But what remained of his body would forever be in the company of the physical things he treasured most of all,” Petty wrote. “His race car. His uniform. His helmet. And it was the people he loved most who put him there.”

Petty said he revealed that information because it brought Adam’s story “full circle” – connecting back to his teenage successes to a time when Adam seemed to lose interest in racing after they started working on a late model race car.

“You go back to him running go-karts and us buying that late model car and started to put it together then him just not showing up,” Petty said, telling his son at the time, that was his race car and if he wanted to compete, he needed to be there to work on it.

“From that moment on, that is all he wanted to be, that’s all he focused on and that’s all he dreamed about. It’s a very short period of time from that moment to when the accident happens. It’s honestly only three or four years until the accident happens. In my mind, to explain to people, he’s still there. He’s still behind that steering wheel. He’s still where he wants to be. It was the perfect place where he would be at peace and, for me, it closed the door on that story.”

Petty also relates how Adam provided the inspiration for the Victory Junction Camp, built on Petty property in North Carolina, and catering to children with serious medical conditions. And how the Kyle Petty Charity Ride evolved as a way to help raise funds for camp operations.

At one point he lays bare the emotions of about the end of his driving career admitting he was “not like other drivers because racing didn’t define him.

“It hurt not to have a ride. It hurt to be the guy on the outside. It hurt that the team I had worked for and had come back to and hard tried so hard to build now belonged to somebody else and the new owner didn’t want me to be part of what was going to happen next,” he wrote. “Of course that part hurt. It bruised my ego, How could it not? All I could do was turn my attention to other things I was interested in. Thankfully, I had a lot of them.”

The book also offers its share of lighter moments.

Like the time Petty convinced a tipsy female fan in a Darlington, S.C., convenience store that he wasn’t Michael Waltrip – as she believed – but his older brother Darrell. Or the hotel clerk in West Virginia who refused to believe he was Kyle Petty even though that name appeared on his driver’s license and credit card.

“Let me give you a little advice,” she told him. “If you’re gonna go around pretending to be Kyle Petty, you need to try to look a little bit more like him.”

Or the aftermath of vicious crash at Indianapolis where Petty was knocked unconscious and thought perhaps he was in heaven before recognizing Sterling Marlin’s voice.

“’Crap!’ I said to myself. ‘If I’m dead and Sterling’s here, we’re not in heaven’,” Petty wrote. “I always loved Sterling. But probably neither of us was on a fast track to heaven at that point in our lives.”

Petty was still in Indianapolis and – by this point – semi-conscious. Emergency workers cut the top off his race car, placed him on a backboard with neck support, lifted him out and then placed him on ground. Things went sideways when they attempted to put him on the stretcher.

“There was a wrecker driver and two EMT’s” an earthly Marlin told Petty later. “Every time they tried to pick you up, you screamed like a girl.” After two such attempts, Marlin told Petty, the wrecker driver told one of the EMTs, “If you get off his pony tail, he’ll quit screaming.”

Petty writes lovingly as his time driving for the Wood Brothers – another foundational NASCAR family – where he was almost the only employee whose last name wasn’t Wood – and Felix Sabates, a Cuban-born team owner with whom Petty enjoyed his greatest on-track success. He left that team to start his own team and form the foundation for Adam’s budding career.

Working with co-author Ellis Henican [who was also the co-author of Michael Waltrip’s “In the Blink of an Eye”], the book gives readers a fast-paced look inside the evolution of NASCAR, great personal insight into some of its most significant characters and a blend of chuckles and tears.

“I’ve been very, very blessed to have played music, have three young kids that are just phenomenal, I’ve been able to drive a race car, we opened the camp; I’ve done TV. I’ve been so blessed to be able to do so many different things that people will know me and remember me from different places,” he said. “I played a club in South Carolina and this man said, ‘I never knew you drove a race car.’

“That was fascinating to me and I don’t take that as ‘your career sucked.’ He was just young enough that he was probably 6 or 7 years old at the time I retired. That was 12-14 years ago. It’s just like kids know Richard Petty as ‘Mr. The King’ from the CARS movie not the guy who won seven Daytona 500s and seven championships…It’s wherever you pass through somebody’s life. It’s how you touch somebody’s life in that moment. That’s how they’ll remember you.

What does he want his fans to take from the book?”

“There is always hope, no matter how bad the situation gets,” he said. “You can change somebody’s life. One person can raise their hand and say this is what we’re going to do and a lot of people will follow that … And to keep moving – don’t ever stop. Keep living life every day.”

Kyle Petty Swerve or Die; Life at My Speed in the First Family of NASCAR Racing is available from St. Martin’s Press for $29.99.

Book Signings

Petty will have three book signings for "Swerve Or Die" in the area this week.

- Michael Waltrip Brewing, 221 Moore St., Bristol, Virginia, Friday Sept. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m., to sign copies of the book and perform original music.

- Books-A-Million, 16700 Highlands Center Blvd., Bristol, Virginia, Saturday Sept. 17, 10 to 11:30 a.m., to sign copies

- Bristol Motor Speedway, Saturday Sept. 17, at a time to be announced, to sign copies at the Chevy Merchandise rig in the fan zone. Fans can reserve copies of the book anytime during race weekend.