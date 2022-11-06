Do we “read” audiobooks?

In an earlier column, I wrote about a question that comes up repeatedly on a few social book sites that I follow. That one concerned how a person can read more than one book at a time. On those book sites, people also like to debate about whether one actually “reads” an audiobook.

There are those who argue that you aren’t truly reading, but rather listening when you take in an audiobook. They point out that a person uses different skills to actually “read” what is written on a page if reading a physical book or across the screen if reading an eBook (and then that often leads to arguments as to which of those constitute a “real” book – good grief). On the flip side, there are those who argue that when you listen to a story, you’re receiving the story in the way stories were first meant to be enjoyed. They mention ancient times when all stories were delivered orally to an audience who could only take in the story in an auditory fashion.

Let’s cut to the chase and say that this is a silly thing to debate.

Whether you are taking in a story with your eyes or with your ears, or with your fingertips if you read Braille, you are “reading” that story. How can I be so sure? Because I’m a linguist who enjoys examining where words come from; I even write a weekly word post called “Cognate Cognizance” because I love words so much.

First, if you look up the word “read” on merriam-webster.com (I like to use this site for its detailed etymological explanations), you will see that the very first definition of “read” is divided into 11 parts. The first of those 11 is this: “to receive or take in the sense of (letters, symbols, etc.) especially by sight or touch.” The 10th one says this: “to receive and understand (a voice message) by radio.”

If you’ve ever used a CB radio or even a walkie-talkie, you’ve probably asked, “Can you read me?” or said, “I read you loud and clear, good buddy.” I know I have.

Why do we use the word “read” in this context? We’re not physically reading from a piece of paper. No, but we are “comprehending” and “understanding.” We are taking those sounds, those words, coming across the radio waves into our ears and making sense of them.

That’s all that reading is. It’s making sense of something else – a visual clue containing letters, a mother’s facial expression (oh uh, you’re in big trouble), the lines in someone’s palm to predict her future, etc.

The etymological explanation for the word “read” on the merriam-webster.com site is one of the lengthiest I’ve ever “read” because the word has a long, convoluted history. If you take the time to “read” it, though, you’ll see that much of its history deals with the concept of “interpreting” and “explaining” and even of “speaking aloud.”

Its meaning all boils down to the ability to take in something and make sense of it. Thus, you can do that by looking at a page covered with little squiggles that we call letters which then form into words, and you can also do that by hearing chunks of sounds coming from a person’s or a narrator’s mouth that are then strung together to form words. Either way, you are READING.