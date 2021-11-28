Book Review: Offerman takes readers on a winding outdoor adventure

Because he’d likewise been “glued” to the works of author James Rebanks, Offerman also traveled to England that year, to spend time on Rebanks’ sheep farm. It was an opportunity to work with his hands, build stone fences and think about “the deeply flawed system” that American farmers work against.

And then the pandemic hit, and you know what an enthusiastic outdoorsman does when he’s supposed to stay inside: He buys “twenty feet of Ford and thirty of Airstream” that he barely knows how to use, and heads cross-country ...

Loaded with funny observations and laced with profanity, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” is not just what’s promised. It’s more.

Getting outside is actor-author Nick Offerman’s opportunity to meander, both physically and literarily, and so this book isn’t just about parks and farms and such. Offerman muses about this and that and general subjects that are ultimately tied to the outdoors and nature in a guys-in-the-mancave kind of way, with wild and wooly thrown in for good measure. It’s accomplished in a stream-of-consciousness that feels like that quick dash you make through the house before you take a last-minute trip: things are grabbed at random, and you’ll figure it out later.

And that’s okay; outdoor enthusiasts, farmers, environmentalists and readers who can laugh will find that that’s where the fun of “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” lies, and there’s no getting up at 4 a.m. to pack the car and go for it. For a book this good, seldom is heard a discouraging word.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reviewing books for 20 years. She is the author of “The Big Book of Facts.” She can be reached at bookwormsez@yahoo.com.