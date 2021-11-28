 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review: Offerman takes readers on a winding outdoor adventure
0 comments

Book Review: Offerman takes readers on a winding outdoor adventure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Where the Deer and the Antelope Play

“Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside,” by Nick Offerman.

 Contributed Photo

Last year, for at least some period of time, you stared at four walls.

Four walls, a few windows, and you remembered how nice it was to get out on a normal day. You thought about the people you missed, about what you would’ve been doing at work at that moment, and where you’d go as soon as you could. Outside was a treat then, and “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” by Nick Offerman is too.

Twenty-five years ago, when he was still surviving by “creating pop culture of one sort or another,” someone gave Nick Offerman “some Wendell Berry stories.” Agrarian in nature, those tales captivated Offerman then, as now, and they spurred him to act.

As a kid growing up on an Illinois farm, he was always outside, but when he received those stories, Offerman says his focus was off: He’d been pursuing “shiny materialism” rather than natural things. The Berry stories — and meeting the Berry family — convinced him to want to write “about our population’s general lack of any intimate knowledge of nature ...”

And so, in July of 2019, Offerman hired a guide, met two close friends in Montana and went on a weeklong fact-finding hike in Glacier National Park. The wilderness was “pristine,” trails were sometimes challenging, wildlife surprised them, and Offerman had chances to muse on the works of Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps and how Native Americans lost their land. Plus, outdoorsy hikes are great excuses to buy gear.

Because he’d likewise been “glued” to the works of author James Rebanks, Offerman also traveled to England that year, to spend time on Rebanks’ sheep farm. It was an opportunity to work with his hands, build stone fences and think about “the deeply flawed system” that American farmers work against.

And then the pandemic hit, and you know what an enthusiastic outdoorsman does when he’s supposed to stay inside: He buys “twenty feet of Ford and thirty of Airstream” that he barely knows how to use, and heads cross-country ...

Loaded with funny observations and laced with profanity, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” is not just what’s promised. It’s more.

Getting outside is actor-author Nick Offerman’s opportunity to meander, both physically and literarily, and so this book isn’t just about parks and farms and such. Offerman muses about this and that and general subjects that are ultimately tied to the outdoors and nature in a guys-in-the-mancave kind of way, with wild and wooly thrown in for good measure. It’s accomplished in a stream-of-consciousness that feels like that quick dash you make through the house before you take a last-minute trip: things are grabbed at random, and you’ll figure it out later.

And that’s okay; outdoor enthusiasts, farmers, environmentalists and readers who can laugh will find that that’s where the fun of “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play” lies, and there’s no getting up at 4 a.m. to pack the car and go for it. For a book this good, seldom is heard a discouraging word.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reviewing books for 20 years. She is the author of “The Big Book of Facts.” She can be reached at bookwormsez@yahoo.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Watch Now: Related Video

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)
Books

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)

November is a lovely month for reading, and for thinking about what books to buy as holiday gifts. (You may have heard: Order early this year.) Here are six fresh-minted options in paperback, to suit a variety of tastes. "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam (HarperCollins, $16.99). A bestseller and National Book Award finalist, Alam's novel throws two families — strangers to each other — ...

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze
Books

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze

Elizabeth Waterman was desperate. In setting out to photograph exotic dancers for "Moneygame," her book depicting strippers from a respectful, humanizing and refreshingly female perspective, the fine art photographer never anticipated how many clubs, dancers and publishers would say no. So she started bringing doughnuts for the bouncers; she won over dancers by helping them gather dollar bills ...

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy
Books

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy

In the 2020 book "Molly, Mushrooms & Mayhem: Stories from Inside the Music Festival Medical Tent," Jim Bollenbacher recounts the first time he witnessed the effects of psychedelic mushrooms. He was working as a paramedic at an electronic dance music festival when he was called by security to check on a young man crawling on the floor, picking imaginary things off the ground and out of the air. ...

Review: 'Galloway,' by Patrick Laurie
Books

Review: 'Galloway,' by Patrick Laurie

A love story to Galloway and its cattle — a quixotic tale of determination and wonder. "Galloway: Life in a Vanishing Landscape" by Patrick Laurie; Counterpoint (272 pages, $16.95) ——— "Galloway: Life in a Vanishing Landscape" is Patrick Laurie's elegy to Galloway, his birthplace, a rugged, forgotten region on the southwest coast of Scotland. For centuries it was known for Galloway cattle, a ...

Books

Bestselling Minnesota author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94

MINNEAPOLIS — Robert Bly, the National Book Award-winning poet who started out writing bucolic poems about rural Minnesota and went on to shake up the complacent world of 1950s poetry, rail against war, bring international poets to Western readers, and become a bestselling author teaching men how to be in touch with their feelings, died Sunday, just a month before his 95th birthday. In his ...

Embark on a guided tour through Bay Area rock music history
Books

Embark on a guided tour through Bay Area rock music history

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mike Katz and Crispin Kott want to take you on a trip through Bay Area music history. If you’re game, all you have to do is pick up a copy of “Rock and Roll Explorer Guide to San Francisco and the Bay Area,” their cool new book detailing where Jerry Garcia, Grace Slick, Tupac Shakur and other music stars lived, walked and worked in the region. It also covers a number of ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts