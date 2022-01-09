Book Review: Hope and justice come in the form of a canine companion

She didn’t ask for this. Did he rape her?

Tessa wasn’t sure, but two days later, after Emma talked her into going to the police, they confirmed it.

Every day he went into his office, prosecutor Will Armstrong was glad for Hope. The yellow Lab was trained to comfort victims who needed it in the courtroom; that she was his companion at home was icing on the cake. Hope lived up to her name when she was at “work,” especially when “work” was helping Will get justice for women who deserved it.

There are two things you should know about “A Reason for Hope,” and the first one is very important, so heed this now: If you’re a victim of assault or date rape, tread carefully around this book. Author Kristin von Kreisler has included many pages of highly authentic details into her story, and they may send you reeling. Don’t take this lightly.

The other thing to know is that this book is gently respectful about all the above. It’s real, but not bluntly so. It’s soft, but only so you land unhurt at the end. It’s very predictable — you’ll probably have that ending figured out by page 26 — but the predictability feels comfortable. Even the dog seems quite cliched, but readers won’t likely want it any other way.

Despite its uniformity with other books in this genre, “A Reason for Hope” is tightly crafted, not sloppy and not too unnecessarily contrived. It’s enjoyable, but again, beware. With caveats in place, “A Reason to Hope” ain’t too bad.