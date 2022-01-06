Author's short stories full of authentic Appalachian humor and cultural detail

Books are Thacker’s ongoing projects.

“I’ve written most of these stories and collections to be pretty timeless. Anyone can relate their own experiences to the place in time of these stories,” he said.

“Fiction is a departure from my first love of poetry, of course, but now they lend influence to each other,” he said.

“I write both poetry and fiction and some non-fic at the same time,” Thacker said.

The latest book was a long time coming.

“I was writing ‘Labor Days, Labor Nights’ alongside the first collection, ‘Working It Off in Labor County,’ so it was like a continued thought,” he said.

“I’d like to think I’ve got a unique sense of humor, the way I see the world turning every day, so that mixed with my Southeast Kentucky-Appalachian upbringing and sensibilities creates what I hope is a unique book,” he said.

“It’s not all humor, so you’ve got to pace the stories, humorous, serious, philosophical, frightening, then the occasional weird check-in with the Uncle Archie bunch,” he said.

Why the success?

“Paying better and better attention to the moving world around me in order to not miss anything that should be material,” he said. “That process of filtering the true into fiction is a fascinating process.”