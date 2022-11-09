Author Adriana Trigiani to read at UVA Wise Monday

Adriana Trigiani, the award-winning author widely known for the novel and movie, “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her new book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise).

The event will be held Monday, Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cantrell Banquet Hall. Starting at 6:30 p.m., students and faculty will perform or read their poetry or prose from their contributions to the fall journal, followed by Trigiani’s presentation. Coffee night is free and open to the public.

Michael “O’D” O’Donnell, associate professor emeritus of French, will share notes on retirement after 50 years of full-time teaching at UVA Wise. UVA Wise adjunct history professor Michael Samerdyke and students Trevor Meade, Alli Miller, Amanda Shoemaker, Lauren McCoy, Alexandria Smith, Angel Johnson, Ethan Samerdyke, Caroline Barb, Nolan Dawson and Abrianna Handel will also read or perform their work.

A Big Stone Gap native, Trigiani will present at both coffee night and a writing workshop earlier in the day.

Trigiani is the New York Times bestselling author of 20 fiction and nonfiction books that have been published in 38 countries. She is also a playwright, television writer and filmmaker. Her new novel, “The Good Left Undone,” is a story of family love, loss, memories and regret, old age and grief, mothers and daughters then and now,across generations, wars and continents. It was published in April by Random House.

Nominated three times by the Library of Virginia Fiction, Trigiani won for “Home to Big Stone Gap” in 2007, and has also won a RUSA Award from the American Library Association for “Very Valentine.” She is a recipient of the Appalachian Writers Heritage Award, presented by the Shepherd University Foundation, the West Virginia Humanities Council and the West Virginia Center for the Book.