 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Author Adriana Trigiani to read at UVA Wise Monday

  • 0
Big Stone Gap Movie Celebration

Big Stone Gap author, Adriana Trigiani, waves at fan while riding in a horse drawn stage coach at the start of the parade to celebrate the release of the movie Big Stone Gap in the town of Big Stone Gap in 2015. The celebration included a parade, private party and a red carpet block party with 1970’s theme downtown.

 Earl Neikirk/BHC

Adriana Trigiani, the award-winning author widely known for the novel and movie, “Big Stone Gap,” will read from her new book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise).

The event will be held Monday, Nov. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cantrell Banquet Hall. Starting at 6:30 p.m., students and faculty will perform or read their poetry or prose from their contributions to the fall journal, followed by Trigiani’s presentation. Coffee night is free and open to the public.

Michael “O’D” O’Donnell, associate professor emeritus of French, will share notes on retirement after 50 years of full-time teaching at UVA Wise. UVA Wise adjunct history professor Michael Samerdyke and students Trevor Meade, Alli Miller, Amanda Shoemaker, Lauren McCoy, Alexandria Smith, Angel Johnson, Ethan Samerdyke, Caroline Barb, Nolan Dawson and Abrianna Handel will also read or perform their work.

People are also reading…

A Big Stone Gap native, Trigiani will present at both coffee night and a writing workshop earlier in the day.

Trigiani is the New York Times bestselling author of 20 fiction and nonfiction books that have been published in 38 countries. She is also a playwright, television writer and filmmaker. Her new novel, “The Good Left Undone,” is a story of family love, loss, memories and regret, old age and grief, mothers and daughters then and now,across generations, wars and continents. It was published in April by Random House.

Nominated three times by the Library of Virginia Fiction, Trigiani won for “Home to Big Stone Gap” in 2007, and has also won a RUSA Award from the American Library Association for “Very Valentine.” She is a recipient of the Appalachian Writers Heritage Award, presented by the Shepherd University Foundation, the West Virginia Humanities Council and the West Virginia Center for the Book.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do we “read” audiobooks?

Do we “read” audiobooks?

In an earlier column, I wrote about a question that comes up repeatedly on a few social book sites that I follow. That one concerned how a per…

Review: 'Curing Season,' by Kristine Langley Mahler

Review: 'Curing Season,' by Kristine Langley Mahler

NONFICTION: An exquisite, aching memoir of adolescent girlhood. "Curing Season" by Kristine Langley Mahler; West Virginia University Press (192 pages, $21.99) ——— Adolescence is a time of instability, when the tremors of heightened emotions and a changing body shake the ground beneath one's feet. In Kristine Langley Mahler's "Curing Season," that sense of dislocation was heightened by her ...

Review: 'How It Went,' by Wendell Berry

Review: 'How It Went,' by Wendell Berry

FICTION: In the novel "How it Went," an American literary legend explores a familiar theme — what is lost when small agrarian communities fade and fold. "How it Went" by Wendell Berry; Counterpoint Press (256 pages, $26) ——— Over his long life, Wendell Berry, now 88, has composed a steady stream of remarkable essays, novels and poems celebrating traditional American agrarian practices and ...

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

Author Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of a Mexican reporter

In her new book, "In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press," Katherine Corcoran digs deep into the killing of Mexican reporter Regina Martinez in April 2012 in the state of Veracruz. Corcoran investigates who’s behind the death of Martinez and what’s behind the cover-up. At the time of the murder, Corcoran was the Associated Press’ bureau chief ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Oct. 29, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller" by John Grisham (Doubleday) ...

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Review: 'Desert Star,' by Michael Connelly

Don't Miss "Desert Star" by Michael Connelly; Little, Brown and Company (400 pages, $29) ——— "Desert Star" feels like a swan song for detective Harry Bosch, the protagonist of 25 Michael Connelly novels (depending on how you count them). But, since every book concludes with Bosch quitting the LAPD or abandoning his subsequent private practice or annoying some criminal or legal kingpin, the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds hopes his new baby will be another girl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts