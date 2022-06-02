Blue Plum Festival creates a sense of community in Johnson City

For the first time since 2019, the Blue Plum Festival is back in Johnson City.

With event organizers expecting a crowd of more than 10,000 over the course of two days, the festival showcasing downtown Johnson City is known for its “lively” atmosphere, according to Caroline Abercrombie, festival director.

“You look around and there's so many different people enjoying so many different things – it's like wow, all of this is happening in little downtown Johnson City,” Abercrombie said. “It makes you feel proud of your community … just getting a sense of community is what I enjoy about it.”

Organized by the Blue Plum Organization, a nonprofit named after the city’s first post office, the free festival offers two days of live music from 17 acts across two stages on the festival grounds stretching from Founders Park to King Commons Park.

The festival also has a kids zone, wellness area, 5K run, Ferris wheel and more activities to choose from, like browsing plenty of vendors.

“We have multiple beer tents where you can get beverages,” Abercrombie said. “We have 30 or 40 art, craft and boutique vendors, and then we have a number of food and snack vendors as well, so a little bit of everything stretched throughout.”

Established in 1999, the Blue Plum Festival has grown to become one of Johnson City’s largest music festivals, according to Abercrombie, who says one reason Blue Plum is unique is the regional and national acts it brings in, like alternative group Wilderado, who is returning to stages in the U.S. after touring in Europe with alt-J.

Abercrombie said the Blue Plum Organization’s mission is to support Johnson City’s downtown scene.

“Blue Plum (Organization) was started really to help get people downtown and interacting with art and music and wellness activities,” Abercrombie said. “It’s really just about bringing people in to downtown to experience new things.”

Blue Plum Festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday night.

Zach McNabb of Johnson City is the first musical act to take the stage Friday at 5:15 p.m. on the Mountain Roots Hemp Amphitheater Stage at Founders Park. Friday night’s music culminates with touring rock bands Mo Lowda & the Humble at 8:30 p.m. and The Vegabonds at 10 p.m. on the Ballad Health Main Stage located in the heart of the festival.

Music on the main stage begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with a bike-powered rock show from Virginia duo Illiterate Light, who also performs at 6:30 p.m. before the night is capped off by folk-rock act Drivin N Cryin at 8 p.m. and Wilderado at 9:30 p.m.

Kingport’s Donnie and the Dry Heavers (8 p.m. Friday) and Abingdon’s Fritz & Co. (5:30 p.m. Saturday) are also scheduled to perform on the Amphitheater Stage.

Abercrombie says the event is a success thanks to the support it gets from community members and businesses.

“It's really only free because of the volunteers and the sponsors,” Abercrombie said. “If it wasn't for the sponsorship and the volunteers, there is no way we would be able to keep the festival going as big as it is.”

For more on the festival, including a full music lineup and a festival map, go to www.blueplum.org.

