Blue Mountain Saints: Genre-hopping foursome plays Delta Blues BBQ on Saturday, May 1

“Joe was in Box Set with me,” Mervis said. “We’ve been in duos, trios and Box Set together. Jim moved here from New York after he went to Rhythm & Roots. Doyle was a Connecticut guy who ended up in California, then Boone, North Carolina, then here. Jim played in big bands and jazz in New York. We have a deep mix of songs and styles we love.”

Among their substantial mix, Blue Mountain Saints feature a range of alluring original tunes. From a blue-eyed soul base, numbers including “Other Side of Lonely” and “Ray” illustrate the band’s penchant for dramatic themes.

“Our ultimate goal is to play all originals,” Mervis said. “We hook the crowd with our take on other tunes, but originals are important to us.”

A stack of their own songs comes from the prolific pen of the late Jeff Blackburn.

“‘Ray’ is a Jeff Blackburn song,” Mervis said. “We played it in Box Set. Jeff, who was a member of Box Set, died about a year and a half ago. He left us a lot of songs that he wrote.”

About “Ray,” it’s neither a tribute to Ray Charles nor a serious tune. Ponderous, yes. Interesting, quite. Memorable? Listeners will not soon forget its story.

“It’s about alien abductions,” Mervis said.