Bikefest to help King Museum celebrate classic motorcycles

ABINGDON, Va. – The latest William King Museum exhibit, The Open Road: The Art of the Motorcycle, looks to provide the feeling of hitting the open road, riding across the American landscape on a classic motorcycle while exploring the evolution of bike design and biker subcultures, as well as the history of motorcycles in Southwest Virginia and beyond.

"The main idea behind this exhibition is the synthesis of art and machine," Liam Besnaette-Cullinane, the preparator and installations manager for the William King Museum, explained. "It's a little unconventional for what we usually do, you know, where we're an institute of education, fine art, and local crafts. This doesn't really fit into one of those, entirely."

In addition to the Open Road exhibit that is open to the public until September 18, the museum is hosting Bikefest, a week-long series of events to bring the SWVA motorcycle community, as well as bike enthusiasts from across the country to Abingdon, Virginia for a communal celebration.

The first event, Bike Night, took place Wednesday at the Texas Roadhouse in Bristol, Virginia.

The Tumbling Creek Cidery Company, Wolf Hills Coffee, and Appalachian Teas and Botanicals will be hosting the Spring House Street Party Friday.

Justin Kelly Dick, a co-owner and the Cidermaker for Tumbling Creek Cidery Company, is looking forward to the event and is glad to continue collaborating on events with the William King Museum and other local businesses in Abingdon.

"We've done a few events with the William King Museum," Dick said. "It's always better to blend events, you know. There's no sense in having five events and everybody competing."

He explained they have hosted a Street Party at the Spring House in the past and they hope to create the same family-friendly feel to the event Friday.

Local band and crowd favorites Annabelle's Curse, who have only recently returned to the stage, will be performing at the Spring House Street Party. They will share the stage with fellow up-and-coming musicians Florencia and The Feeling.

Two food trucks, The Pakalachian and A Taste of SAfrica, will be serving their unique cuisines to attendees at the Spring House Street Party.

The Tumbling Creek Cider Company will be serving non-alcoholic root beer at the Street Party for the first time.

The William King Museum’s Bikefest will end with a bike ride from Black Wolf Harley-Davidson in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday at 9 a.m., which will end at Latture Field in Abingdon where there will be more music and food for all who attend.

