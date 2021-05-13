Benny Wilson roams into the Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tenn., on May 15

Benny Wilson sat alongside Alabama’s Randy Owen.
“We sang for about 30 minutes, just me and him,” said Wilson.
Those were the days when Wilson toured with country star Janie Fricke. Nowadays, Wilson fronts The Benny Wilson Band. Sidle up to hear Wilson on Saturday, May 15, at the Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tennessee.
“I toured with Janie Fricke for seven years,” Wilson said. “I sang backup and played harmonica for her. I would also sing a duet with her. We toured for two years with Alabama, played in 49 states.”
Wilson’s exploits in music spread wide and run far along an extensive gamut. In addition to harmonizing with Alabama’s lead singer and touring with Fricke, Wilson’s written songs with the late Kim Williams, who was known for having penned tunes with and for Garth Brooks.
Additionally, Wilson’s collaborated with Blue Highway’s co-founder Tim Stafford. Moreover, he writes regularly with pals Quentin Horton, Justin Mychals and Jeff Lane.
“If I had my druthers, that’s all I would do onstage, sing my originals,” Wilson said. “On the Just Another Night livestream (every Monday night via Facebook), that’s all we do. I like doing other stuff, but there’s not a truer representation of what’s inside me than my originals.”
Stylistically, Wilson owns a country touch as wrapped within a rock ’n’ roll sensibility. Alas, it’s been well under wraps during the past year and then some. When the pandemic hit, like most everyone else, Wilson shut down his live act.
Oh, but the wheels of creation mounted steam.
“I actually wrote over 100 songs in the past year,” Wilson said. “I wrote something, even if it was only a line or two, every single day.”
Many of those songs now figure into his live set. They capture the man and his thoughts in the moments that passed during the nationwide crisis.
“I would turn the television news off. It was depressing,” he said. “I did not write one downer song. Nothing negative. Man, golly, I’ve written a lot of songs before, but 100 songs in a year? I hadn’t written that many in 10 years.”
Tunes including “Hand Upon the Glass” and “Walking Each Other Home” emerged. Each inspired by ramifications of the pandemic, Wilson said he may perform them this weekend.
“I turned a disaster into a treasure,” Wilson said. “I wrote ‘Walking Each Other Home’ with Quentin Horton. It’s about a walk through life. It’s a short journey, but we’re walking each other home.”
Wilson’s journey through music stretches back into the 1970s. In addition to living in Nashville and touring nationally, he’s performed and been a favorite amid the local scene for decades.
For insight into the man Benny Wilson has been and has become, simply turn to his songs.
“They would tell you that I’ve made mistakes, that I’ve learned from those mistakes,” Wilson said. “They’re all positive. Don’t let life get you down. We’ll get through this.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.