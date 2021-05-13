Benny Wilson roams into the Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill in Bristol, Tenn., on May 15

Additionally, Wilson’s collaborated with Blue Highway’s co-founder Tim Stafford. Moreover, he writes regularly with pals Quentin Horton, Justin Mychals and Jeff Lane.

“If I had my druthers, that’s all I would do onstage, sing my originals,” Wilson said. “On the Just Another Night livestream (every Monday night via Facebook), that’s all we do. I like doing other stuff, but there’s not a truer representation of what’s inside me than my originals.”

Stylistically, Wilson owns a country touch as wrapped within a rock ’n’ roll sensibility. Alas, it’s been well under wraps during the past year and then some. When the pandemic hit, like most everyone else, Wilson shut down his live act.

Oh, but the wheels of creation mounted steam.

“I actually wrote over 100 songs in the past year,” Wilson said. “I wrote something, even if it was only a line or two, every single day.”

Many of those songs now figure into his live set. They capture the man and his thoughts in the moments that passed during the nationwide crisis.