If You Go Who: Eric Gales and King Solomon Hicks When: Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. Admission: $30-$42.50 Info: 276-296-1234 Web, audio and video: www.ericgales.com

Someday people will remember when Eric Gales came to Bristol.

They will. After all, it’s rare that a guitarist whom even the late Stevie Ray Vaughan loved comes to town.

Be among those to see and to hear the mesmerizing Eric Gales when he comes to Bristol. His name emblazoned on the grand marquee of The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Gales will grace the stage on Sunday, March 26. Fellow wizard of the blues, King Solomon Hicks, opens.

“Basically,” said Eric Gales by phone last week from Houston, Texas, “you’ll hear everything I feel about everything about me.”

Gales’ producer and fellow guitar wiz, Joe Bonamassa, said that Gales stands as “One of the best if not the best guitarist in the world today.” Bonamassa produced Gales’ latest album, last year’s relevantly revelatory “Crown.”

In sum, Gales’ “Crown” embodies and projects essences of peace, love, and understanding.

“That’s very vital,” Gales said. “All of those things in that record are vital parts of my message of coming out on the other side.”

Expressive vocalist, his lyrics speak of a man whose life twisted into horrible contours of addiction and survived. As a guitarist, Gales speaks from whispers to wild. Forged on the piping hot coals of life’s ups and downs, Gales classifies as among the world’s finest blues balladeers. He sings what he knows.

Take “Change in Me (The Rebirth),” which appears on Gales’ seminal album from 2017, “Middle of the Road.” There’s a telling line in which he passionately sings, “I got tired of doing bad.”

“That’s a good story,” Gales said. “It got pretty terrible. It’s very important, man. There’s a lot of falsified information out there about me. But mine is a good story. Therapeutic? One hundred percent therapeutic. It helps to talk about it, definitely.”

Music proved at least part of Gales’ salvation.

Gales was a child prodigy. A left-handed guitarist, like one of his influences, Jimi Hendrix, Gales simply turned his guitar upside down and became among America’s blazing new lights of the blues. While still in childhood, he met several of his heroes including Albert King and Stevie Ray Vaughan, each of whom came away impressed with the young prodigy.

“I was 11 years old when I met Albert King,” Gales said. “Our passion, man, it’s much like when I met Stevie Ray. He was clean when I met him.”

Vaughan even asked for Gales’ autograph. Still, more than a lifetime of blues followed for Gales. He spent 27 years addicted to a variety of substances. A 30-day stint in rehab in concert with his marriage to singer LaDonna Gales, coupled with his faith in God to provide a miracle for this miracle man of the blues.

Thankful? Like a B.B. King lick buckles the knees.

“It helps to create the gratitude,” Gales said. “I feel very privileged to have another swing at bat.”

So, when Gales steps to the plate in Bristol, he will swing for the seats. Blues in Bristol, Eric Gales intends to aim for the skies.

“Make sure you’re in the upright position,” Gales said. “It’s gonna take flight, man.”