Barter Theatre announces Valentine's weekend performance
For Valentine's Day weekend, Barter Theatre will host a free encore reading of "Maytag Virgin," starring Nicholas and Wendy Piper, through their online portal.

ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre will be offering a free online Valentine’s weekend performance of Audrey Cefaly’s play “Maytag Virgin.”

The play will be presented as a recorded reading by Barter actors — and married couple — Nicholas and Wendy Piper, who starred in the 2019 production at Barter’s Smith Theatre.

Described as a “radiant gem of light into the ordinary struggles of love, loss and life,” the play follows the lives of Jack Key and Lizzy Nash. When Jack moves into a house next door to Lizzy, they find that they have as many things in common as they do differences, and a relationship that begins as a coincidental, neighborly friendship becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery and healing.

“Wendy and I feel extremely fortunate to get to revisit this play, which was truly the best theater experience of our lives,” said Nicholas Piper, who plays the role of Jack in the show. “It’s funny and sweet and hopeful. When we performed the show in 2019, we heard from so many people about how much this play reflected their own lives.”

“Maytag Virgin” will be available on Barter’s website from Feb. 12-Feb. 15. Go to www.bartertheatre.com to register for this free performance.

