ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre on Monday announced the lineup for its 23rd annual Appalachian Festival of Plays & Playwrights.

The programs are scheduled from Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, according to a written statement.

Barter’s event is the only playwriting festival of its kind celebrating the richness of the Appalachian storytelling tradition. Featuring stories about Appalachia, written by Appalachian playwrights who are native to the region or currently residing in an Appalachian state, the festival’s mission is to develop an authentic Appalachian canon of theatrical works, according to the statement.

“Our festival proudly cultivates Appalachian writers and stories that reflect the beauty, dignity, and complexity of our region and the people who live here,” Nicholas Piper, director of Barter Theatre’s Appalachian Festival of Plays & Playwrights, said in the statement. “We are so excited to present this talented roster of writers and diverse lineup of stories. Audiences are in for a real treat.”

The 2023 begins Thursday with the lone musical in the festival, Hooten Holler, by Grammy-winning Ketch Secor, founder of the band Old Crow Medicine Show. It will conclude on Sunday with a presentation of SHINE: Illuminating Black Stories, an evening of monologues developed by Barter Theatre’s Black in Appalachia Initiative.

“At Barter we believe that every Appalachian person deserves to be heard and represented on our stages,” says Terrance Jackson, Barter Theatre’s director of outreach and the Black in Appalachia Initiative. “This year that play is The Transported Man by Russell Nichols, whose piece is inspired by the life and memoir of Henry Box Brown, a former Virginia slave who made a daring escape to freedom in Philadelphia, where he joined the abolitionist movement.”

Each year, Barter Theatre’s resident actors read new plays in development by six winning writers selected from hundreds of submissions.

Others in this year’s lineup include”

• Pulitzer-nominated playwright Audrey Cefaly (an Alabama native, currently residing in Baltimore) for her new play: Trouble (at the Vista View Mobile Home Estates).

• Playwright and teaching artist D.W. Gregory, a resident of Shepherdstown, W.Va., for her new play A Thing of Beauty.

• Playwright and journalist Phil Keeling, of Greenville, S.C., for his new play The Coffin Maker

• Barter Theatre’s playwright-in-residence Catherine Bush, of Abingdon, for her new play Grandma Gatewood Took A Walk.

“After weathering long pandemic shutdowns and pivoting the festival to virtual presentations during the height of the COVID pandemic, we are overjoyed to host the AFPP live and in-person once again,” Katy Brown, Barter Theatre’s producing artistic director, said in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming these playwrights to town and gathering our loyal AFPP audiences in our theatre spaces once again.”

The Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights is made possible by the generous support of Bert Bach, and Henry and Flora Joy.