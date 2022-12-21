Zany, indifferent and political art exhibition opens in Abingdon

At first glance, Eric Drummond Smith’s artwork might appear zany and indifferent.

But delving deeper into his influences, uncovers a blend of political science, art history and Appalachian culture all wrapped up in the profound marks of a pop-surrealist neo-expressionist.

Smith’s exhibition, “Big Ugly Hullabaloo,” arrives at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, Thursday, Dec. 29 and runs through Sunday, April 30.

“Eric Drummond Smith is a well-known artist within our region and within the Abingdon community,” Anna Buchanan, curator of contemporary art and craft at the William King Museum of Art, said. “Eric's work is a beautiful blend of art history references. Smith references expressionism, surrealism, and pop-art. His work is so important; Eric constantly makes references to places and icons of the Appalachian region and this makes his work all the more lovable and relatable for our viewers. In Eric's work you'll see examples of Appalachian pop-culture references such as Dr. Enuf, the Mothman, and Abingdon's own Wolf Hills Brewery.”

And it does get political.

Surrealism is an art historical movement that derived from the events of World War I, Buchanan said.

Surrealists were known for depicting dreamscapes and illogical scenes that allowed them to express their unconscious mind, Buchanan said.

Comparatively, the Neo-Expressionists depicted their subjects in an unfiltered, highly textured manner that utilized intuitive brush strokes and intense colors, Buchanan said.

“The idea for a solo exhibition for Eric Drummond Smith began when I interviewed Eric for one of my videos promoting the museum,” Buchanan said. “I had been speaking to individual artists, interviewing them, asking them questions about their work, and ultimately asking them the question, ‘What does it mean to you to be a contemporary artist?’ While conversing with Eric, I was awe-struck by the many layers of inspiration that exist within each of his paintings. I thought to myself, 'This is amazing! People have to see his work!' So I asked Eric if he had ever had a solo show in WKMA's Contemporary Regional Gallery, and he said no. It was then that we shook hands and made a point to start putting the pieces together for a solo exhibition the following winter."

It may be no surprise that Smith uses such intense colors and brushstrokes to capture the dream-like scenarios that reference Appalachian pop-culture, Buchanan said.

“When we see aspects of our everyday life represented in artwork, we can begin to develop a connection to one another, while potentially sharing a laugh or two in the process,” Buchanan said.

Smith intentionally creates colorful visual cues that entice the viewer to look closer, think critically, and laugh while doing so, according to Buchanan.

“I have absolutely loved working with Eric throughout this process. I am so fortunate because I always feel like with each exhibit I'm making friends along the way. Eric is a wonderful friend and so many people will tell you that,” Buchanan said. “For me, I love seeing Eric's interpretation of Appalachian story-telling; people can often relate to the stories that Eric tells through his works of art. This exhibit is about looking deeper, but also having fun in the process of artistic investigation. For example, when we look at Eric's work, we might be staring at a cat in a suit that has a speech bubble and the cat is talking about a tent revival down in Jolo, West Virginia. We might read Eric's words and be thinking about the socio-political connections between anthropomorphic animals and the symbolism of animals here in America...or we might just enjoy staring into the eyes of a wolf drinking a Dr. Enuf and chuckle to ourselves. The interpretation is left up to the viewer, and it's up to the viewer to decide how much they want to read into each piece. The work can be ambiguous, but as a friend and gallery owner once told me, "The best kind of work is ambiguous, because it means that everyone can participate in it."

Smith utilizes vibrancy and humor in such a way that invites the viewer to linger in front of his work.

“I close my eyes, listen to music, breathe deeply, maybe sip some cold water, some hot tea, or a dark beer, and then pick up a thing and make a mark, trying to scratch out the thing that is there, somewhere in the mess of my head,” Smith said in an artist’s statement. “The whole thing is rather like improvisational jazz. I’m playing with bits and pieces, scraps and snips, some my own, some from cave walls and museums, graffiti and old newspaper strips. I’m rearranging them, adapting them, looking for themes, looking for joyful dissonances and unexpected melodies. I forget about the world, a little. I talk to myself, and the paint, mumbling and cussing and singing off-tune. I stain my hands and clothes in ink and paint, glorious battle-scars. I only notice later, in the mirror, chuckling.”

For Buchanan, this art is timeless.

“Eric's work is relevant because he is referencing popular culture here in Appalachia,” Buchanan said. “As long as we continue to live, we will continue to create, and as long as we continue to create, there will always be references to our popular culture. In this way, art becomes a visual, historical record that can speak to people here and now, and yet it will continue to speak to future generations long after we are gone. Art never stops having a conversation with its viewers and that is exactly what Eric is doing with his work; Eric is using his works of art as a vehicle to have a conversation with people.”

WANT TO GO?

WHAT - “Big Ugly Hullabaloo: The Work of Eric Drummond Smith,” sponsored by The University of Virginia’s College at Wise

WHERE – William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, Abingdon.

WHEN – Dec. 29-April 30

INFO - 276-628-5005

UPCOMING

Tours at 2 - Visit on April 30 at 2 p.m. for an artist talk given by Eric Drummond Smith.

Public Reception - A public reception celebrating “Big Ugly Hullabaloo: The Work of Eric Drummond Smith” will be held in the gallery Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.