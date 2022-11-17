Youngkins honor William King Art Museum

ABINGDON, Va. – The William King Museum of Art on Thursday was named a Spirit of Virginia winner by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

The governor and first lady presented the award to long-time museum Executive Director Betsy White and her staff during a midday ceremony attended by about 100 people. This marked the sixth and final presentation of the award to a Virginia entity in 2022.

“What the Spirt of Virginia is all about is the contribution of heroes; quiet heroes. Quiet heroes who do so much for others,” the governor said.

“This is an extraordinary, extraordinary institution that truly embodies this spirit of Virginia,” he said. “The mission of this museum is so simple: to provide arts education, to exhibit fine art and preserve the region’s cultural heritage while all the time paying homage to early American settler William King. It’s such a simple mission and it comes alive in such an extraordinary way right here on this hill.”

Housed in a 1913 former school building, the museum displays an array of exhibits focusing on the region’s cultural heritage. It attracts about 35,000 annual visitors.

The first lady said she was “so smitten” with the facility and its work during a previous visit last month.

She said the award was established to regularly “shine a light on the good and the great” in the commonwealth.

“We think the William King Museum and what is happening here in education and workforce development, in culture, in art, mental health. It is just a sparkling example of the spirt of Virginia. We are privileged to be here,” Suzanne Youngkin said. “This is no ordinary art museum. The William King really merges history, creativity and hope. To see all those things come together in one location and spring out of hearts and minds is tremendously exciting.”

During the program, Abingdon artist and art instructor Kyle Buckland discussed the museum’s impact on his life and career, starting with elementary age summer arts camp.

“It was a perfect fit. I was just so excited to be around artists and be around other kids interested in art. It was a wonderful introduction to the museum,” Buckland said. “Fast forward four of five years, I’m in high school; I’m really starting to get serious about painting. I fell in love with impressionism – particularly French impressionism. Lo and behold there were shows here with French impressionist paintings, American impressionist paintings … It amazed me I could just go 10 to 15 minutes from my home and see an American impressionist painting I’d been studying.”

Long-time museum Executive Director Betsy White accepted the award, an engraved crystal bowl.

“It is overwhelming,” White said after the ceremony. “It’s almost hard to put it into words, but it is an overwhelming honor. I am truly humbled. I have believed in what this place could be for so many, many years and to have it recognized like this is just beyond my dreams.”

The governor also declared Nov. 17 as Betsy White Day in Virginia.