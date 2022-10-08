Young Frankenstein performed at the JRT through Oct. 23

The cult-classic musical “Young Frankenstein” will be performed by the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre from October 7 through 23.

The stage production is based on the 1970s movie made popular by Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Shows will be Oct. 9 at 2 p.m., Oct. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., Oct. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

“This musical pays tribute to Mel Brooks’ popular film,” Liz Dollar (Frau Blucher) said, “and it expands the story and characters with wonderful original musical numbers. The comedy—both the physical and the wordplay—is nonstop.”

The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who tries his best to not be associated with his notorious grandfather, the infamous Dr. Victor von Frankenstein. But as circumstances unfold, he inherits the family castle in Transylvania and ends up following in his grandfather’s footsteps by creating a “monster.” And, not surprisingly, chaos, panic, and laughter ensue.

“It's an absolutely ridiculous show in the best of ways,” Lucas Schmidt (Dr. Frankenstein) said. “It re-tells the Frankenstein story without all the depressing murder and death.”

The show is directed by Karen Elb, choreographed by Lindy Ley, music directed by Lucas Schmidt, and stage managed/assistant directed by Kelly Cruise. Rounding out the cast are Alyssa Curtis, Becky Edmisten, Janette Gaines, Ryan Gray, Shawn Hale, Mika Hoilman, Rebekah Knisley, Rebecca Latham, Lindy Ley, Bennett Little, Hannah Love, Tabatha Oliver, Kate Palmer, Helen Pennington, Jonathan Schmidt, Bryttany Todd, Abraham Vidrio, Sergio Vidrio, and Jessica White.