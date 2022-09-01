WKMA to exhibit historical paintings by Philadelphia artist Jean Leon Gerome Ferris and records exalting George Washington

An October art exhibit at the William King Museum of Art will take a closer look at the a man commonly referred to as the father of the nation.

As commander in chief, George Washington led the Continental Army to victory. As president of the Constitutional Convention, he helped forge the independent states into a nation. As the first president of the United States, he established precedents that continue to define that office today.

After his death in 1799, Washington was held “above the clouds,” to paraphrase Mason Locke Weems, the general’s most popular biographer. The glorification of Washington continued for more than a century, culminating in the romanticized and popular history paintings of the Philadelphia artist Jean Leon Gerome Ferris (1863–1930).

These canvases present a remarkably appealing and virtuous figure, but provide limited reliable information about the “Father of our Country.”

On loan from the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, an exhibit entitled Washington: The Myths and the Man, comes to William King Museum of Art from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, will explore who George Washington was behind the screen of his renown.

“Lighthorse Harry” Lee eulogized that Washington was “first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen. … The purity of his private character gave effulgence to his public virtues.”

This exhibition, featuring 13 original paintings by Ferris along with 17 historical records, focuses on Washington’s private life at Mount Vernon, Virginia, and reveals what motivated him to become a public servant.

Learn more about the exhibition online at williamkingmuseum.org or call (276) 628-5005. Washington: The Myths and the Man is organized by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and is part of the McGlothlin exhibition series at William King Museum of Art.