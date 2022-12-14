Wizards of Winter being magic of the season to The Cameo

Christmas in all its majesty plays out like a rock opera. From pomp and circumstance to tradition and family, each December brings out the best in life and music alike.

So it goes with The Wizards of Winter.

As if shaken from a snow globe, The Wizards of Winter present their Christmas rock opera, “The Christmas Dream,” at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Thursday, Dec. 22. Blended from their albums “The Magic of Winter” and “A Christmas Dream,” the show bonds bells of Christmas from classical to heavy metal rock perspectives in a brilliant bow of tradition.

“We’re going to take you on a musical journey in sound of the real meaning of Christmas,” Scott Kelly, founder of and keyboardist in The Wizards of Winter, said. “It has happy sides. It has sad sides. Christmas really is what you make of it.”

Mesmerizing showmanship marks The Wizards of Winter. Coupled with choreographed storylines and accompanying strength of performance, dazzling lights earmark a show unlike any other.

“We roll all of it into a show to tell the story of Christmas,” Kelly said.

Origins of The Wizards of Winter began in the winter of 2010. What was to have been a one-time show to benefit a hometown community food pantry, morphed into one of America’s annually leading Christmas music tours.

Scott and wife Sharon Kelly founded The Wizards of Winter. They lead a band of about 12 performers whose backgrounds include time in such bands as Def Leppard, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Alice Cooper’s band, and The Irish Tenors.

“I think this year’s group is the best mix that we’re ever had,” Kelly said.

Altogether, The Wizards of Winter meld the marvels of Christmas with the heart of heavy metal. Blend classical and opera into the mix. Add significant touches of Broadway.

“There’s nothing like the feeling you get when you look into the audience and they get your music, when they sing along with the songs,” Kelly said. “I can look over at Sharon and we smile. You can see the sparkle in kids’ eyes. It’s so rewarding.”

The Wizards of Winter provide a kaleidoscope of a show. People sat on the edges of their seats during last year’s show at The Cameo Theater. Smiles wide, eyes wider as The Wizards of Winter show unfurled. Guitars soared during its heavy metal parts while a violin and operatic singer evoked the show’s classical realms.

“We’ve got ballads for grandma. We have the fun for the kids,” Kelly said. “For the rock fans, there are the rockers. The fact is that there really is something for everybody in the family. It’s tightly knit.”

Next week marks the third time The Wizards of Winter have performed in downtown Bristol. They performed at Paramount Bristol in 2019 and at The Cameo Theater last year.

The Wizards of Winter loved Bristol, and Bristol loved them right back.

“We love Bristol,” Kelly said. “It’s the audience. It’s the town. It’s like a Norman Rockwell town. Bristol is hometown America. We’re a hometown family show.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

If You Go

Who: The Wizards of Winter

When: Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $44.98-$63.98

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: https://wizardsofwinter.com