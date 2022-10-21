Watch Now - Elizabeth Wilson's Tony Award now resides at Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre inherited a Tony Award from one of its most distinguished alumni this week.

The late, great Elizabeth Wilson died at age 94 in 2015 and was the star of movies like “The Graduate” (playing Benjamin’s mom) and Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”

Wilson first came to the State Theatre of Virginia – the Barter Theatre — in 1942 and remained with the acting institution in Abingdon, Virginia, off and on, through 1964, Katy Brown, the Barter’s producing artistic director, said.

The actress was friends with fellow thespian, Patricia Neal, the Barter actress who portrayed the mother in one of my favorite movies, “The Homecoming,” which launched “The Walton’s” TV series.

Wilson portrayed one of Edith Bunker’s cousins in another of my faves – “All in the Family” – in a 1975 episode.

Specifically, Wilson worked at the Barter in 1942, 1946-53, 1959-60 and 1964.

Some of her shows she performed in at the Barter included “Much Ado about Nothing,” “Keepers of the House” and “Count Your Blessings.”

She was on Broadway in “Sticks and Bones” — and won the Tony Award.

Joel Vig, a Broadway actor, came and presented the Tony Award to the Barter Theatre Thursday.

A large portrait of Wilson hangs at the theatre.

Now, Brown wants to find a place to display the Tony at what Wilson called her “acting home,” the Barter Theatre, Brown said. “We’re just incredibly excited.”