Watch Now - Barter Theatre previews 12 productions for the upcoming season

ABINGDON, Va. – The Barter Theatre cast, crew, and production team were greeted with applause and a good amount of laughter as they took to the stage Friday to present the 2023 season playbill for their patrons in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be 12 productions throughout the Barter Theatre's 90th season, performed on two different stages. Katie Brown, the Barter Theatre's producing and artistic director, explained ]the plays that will be performed by the Barter cast and crew in 2023 have been carefully selected because of their common theme, which is the idea of reaching beyond.

"Some of the themes that wrap up these shows, I am encapsulating with the words, reaching beyond, not only are we reaching beyond these last few years where we all have seen so many changes but every character in the plays that we're going to talk today and every story is focused on people reaching beyond. Whether it's reaching beyond for love, reaching for their ambitions, reaching for the thing that they know is their passion," Brown said.

Brown Reminisced about the years since 2019, when the Barter Theatre had to move to the Moonlight Drive-in to continue their productions, and how slowly they have been able to move back into the Barter, as well as the Gilliam Stage and the Barter's Smith Theatre.

"When I think about all the things that have happened since then, we finished the 2019 season, the universe shut down. We moved out. We built a theater at the Moonlight Drive-in. We did 16 different productions out there over two years," Brown said. "We got to move back into this beautiful theater. This year we were able to start repertory again. We opened up Smith Theatre again and have been so incredibly grateful to all of you and everybody out there who helped make that possible."

The 12 productions will be performed by Barter's resident acting company.

In the spring, the Barter will produce The Last Romance by Joe DiPietro at the Gilliam Stage, an action-filled adaptation of Macbeth by William Shakespeare at the Barter' Smith Theatre, and Keep on the Sunny Side by Doug Pote at the Gilliam Stage.

In the summer, there will be four productions, an adaptation of Footloose by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie and Sense & Sensibility based on the Jane Austen novel at the Gilliam stage, as well as Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau and Country Girls by Stephen Brown at the Barter's Smith Theatre.

To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted by Christopher Sergel, and Clue, by Sandy Rustin, will be performed during the fall at the Gilliam Stage. The Barter's Smith Theatre will have a production of Stephen King's Misery, adapted by William Goldman, in time for Halloween.

There will be two productions during the winter holidays, Miracle on 34th Street by Vern Stefanic at the Gilliam Stage and I'll Be Home For Christmas, which was written by Catherine Bush, the Barter Theatre's in-house playwright that will be performed at the Barter's Smith Theatre.

Barrett Guyton, the artistic director for the Barter Players, highlighted that alongside these 12 productions, there will also be a series of productions throughout 2023 for young audiences and invited everyone to attend.

"The Barter Players have a great season of shows for young audiences. We will be kicking it off in the spring in here (the Gilliam Stage) with Junie B. Jones. In the summer across the street at Smith Theatre, we will start with Robin Hood. Then we will do Rapunzel in the fall," Smith said. "We will be doing a beautiful adaptation of Where the Red Fern Grows, and our holiday show over here is I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas. So, bring a young one that you know or love, or come without a young one. You will love the shows coming to you!"

Tickets for the Barter Theatre's 90th season go on sale to the general public Tuesday, January 17, 2023.