John Sauers won’t stop looking for artistic inspiration.

He’s 89 and will be 90 by the end of this month. He paints every day and willingly shares his craft with others.

“I’m at the stage of life where I’m asking, ‘What will be the length of my shadow that I cast at my passing?’” Sauers asked.

Oh, but wait a decade — at least. Sauers isn’t giving up on this life just yet.

He wakes every day, thanking God for finding his place again among the crows and clouds and creeks that he finds so inspirational.

He tells any budding artist to get out and look at the world. “Go home and do it your way — mistakes and all,” he said. “Don’t worry about mistakes.”

Sauers lives in Darlington, Maryland, at the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay.

Yet he’s still drawn to — and wants to draw — the mountain of Southwest Virginia.

Here, he lived at Whitetop, Virginia, for a few years — in Grayson County, just beyond the Washington County border. And yet he drove day after day into Abingdon, Virginia, where he practiced his art in studios at the William King Museum of Art and the Arts Depot.

“A significant part of my being is still with me in Abingdon and Whitetop,” said Sauers. “I was three years old in 1936 when I first visited grandma and grandpas log cabin at Whitetop.”

Primarily, he practices oil paintings. He’s a plain art painter, meaning he paints outside — on the scene.

“I do art every day, drawing,” He said. “But damn, the weather and the wind! I’m out with two-by-four’s holding down my easels.”

Featured Artist

For years, Sauers has exhibited his art at the Gallery at Barr Photographic, now located inside the old Abingdon Passenger Depot – next to the Arts Depot on Abingdon’s Depot Square.

This March, Sauers is the featured artist of the gallery in honor of his 90th birthday.

“John F Sauers is one of the few remaining art patriarchs of his generation and it is my distinct pleasure to continue representing his work in my gallery,” said gallery owner Dean Barr.

“For the 22 years, I have represented John Sauers’ work, I have marveled at his tenacity, toughness and desire to keep painting as years have crept up on him. Not only is painting his life’s work but it is also his physical and mental therapy, painting keeps John young and sharp,” Barr said.

“John’s plein art paintings and old school techniques continue to be an inspiration to the younger cats and kittens, who are continually surprised by his openness and cheerful sharing of the vast body of knowledge he possesses. He is a mentor any young painter would be lucky to have. During March, there are a limited number of paintings available for this celebration of 90 years, so get yours today as price points will never be this reasonable again!”

Mountain Blood

Born on March 22, 1933, Sauers first journeyed to what became a magical land of inspiration – the village of Whitetop – when he was three years old.

Talk to him: Even to this day, he spills forth tales of witnessing steam locomotives climbing up the steep incline from Green Cove to Whitetop on what is now the wildly-popular Virginia Creeper Trail.

All of that became part of his art. But so did stories of early explorers and how they saw the mountains and valleys – and how some of those landscapes remain unchanged, even to this day.

Sauers made a living as a commercial artist. But he also did what he loved: paint and draw.

As an artist, Sauers began showing art in the Abingdon-Emory area as early as 1959.

Now, even while he lives in Maryland, at least half of his heart remains in Abingdon and Whitetop and maybe even at Groseclose, the Smyth County, Virginia, village where his wife of nearly 66 years, Jeanette, was born.

“I’ve got mountain blood in me.

“My roots are somewhat tied in Abingdon. The bottom line is I still feel a presence of being in Abingdon.

Want to go?

• What: The Gallery @ Barr Photographic announces John Sauers as feature artist for the month of March.

• Where: 308 Depot Sq. SW, Abingdon, Virginia

In his own words

In his Artist’ Statement, John Sauers says, “Our lives are a perceived journey into places where the change of seasons touches our being. Recently, I introduced the crow into my work as a metaphor of myself. The crow represents itself in proportion of vastness of the landscape. The crow knows. As the crow, I have traveled from early in life through Maryland into the Shenandoah Valley and landed at my grandparent’s farm in Whitetop, Virginia, nesting there in 1981. Taking flight again in 2005, I returned to the land of my Father, in Berkley, Maryland, where the flight originally began. Now at 90 years, I am beginning to feel a change of seasons after my brush with mortality, from contracting COVID-19 three years ago at 87 years. Now, fully recovered, I am continuing to mentor while painting every day and showing work in various venues along the east coast and upper Midwest, in addition to my longstanding presence in Dean Barr’s gallery in Abingdon! The season may be changing but this old crow still flies into the dawn of a new day.”

From the gallery owner

“John Sauers is a highly collected, well known artist in this region, who has been active in the local art scene as a plein aire painter for more than 45 years. John is a founding member of the Arts Depot in Abingdon, Virginia, who enjoyed eight years, 2000-2008, as an artist in residence at the William King Museum also located in Abingdon, Virginia.”

— Dean Barr, owner of the Gallery at Barr Photographics